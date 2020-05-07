His eyes kept following me.

It was a rainy day, on the road,

He looked at me as if I was a whore.

I was wet, drenched in the rain.

That cheap stare he gave,

I wanted to say, hey behave.

All of a sudden, he came close

I was shit scared, I raised my nose.

Felt like I should kick his ass.

But he was big, full of mass.

I turned, looked at the other side.

It made me feel as if I was not right.

Why should I be moving behind?

We are equal, go on eye to eye.

It was now or never.

Two steps forward, I stared him back.

It was then, he turned his back.

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Pixabay