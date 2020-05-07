Get Daily Email
That Day

Never accept wrong.

His eyes kept following me.
It was a rainy day, on the road,
He looked at me as if I was a whore.
I was wet, drenched in the rain.
That cheap stare he gave,
I wanted to say, hey behave.
All of a sudden, he came close
I was shit scared, I raised my nose.
Felt like I should kick his ass.
But he was big, full of mass.
I turned, looked at the other side.
It made me feel as if I was not right.
Why should I be moving behind?
We are equal, go on eye to eye.
It was now or never.
Two steps forward, I stared him back.
It was then, he turned his back.

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Photo credit: Pixabay

About Dilpreet Kaur Virk

A girl with aspirations -is what defines me the best . I was a secret writer who is now exploring the public world.

