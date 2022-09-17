That Feeling of Loss & Hurt: I Hear You

Oh, my heart, how could you put me in the miserable position I am in today?

How can you move past everything when you were told that you’re loved, that you’re more than worthy of them, but somehow ended up losing them, and most of all, yourself?

It sounds quite dubious, doesn’t it? Today, when I saw someone, I loved, being everything, I ever wanted them to be, for someone else, that etched a wound deeper than I ever thought. It makes you question the authenticity of your being, your love, and most of all, your faith in yourself, making you question if you even deserve it?

Have you ever felt this way in any of your relationships: family, love, or friends? If so, I think there isn’t much I could say that you don’t already know. However, this is quite a common feeling for those who, like me, are “unheard but loved.”

We are the people who are there to lift everyone up, be the wall in the face of adversity, but most of all, we can become everything our loved ones ask us to be. But let me tell you, that kind of selflessness is lethal to you, my love.

I am someone just like you, preyed upon, intentionally or not. And to top it off, life doesn’t seem very fair to us, does it? Every time someone we love leaves; it creates a hole that starts sucking us in. You are blind-sided because you see them living on, you experience their gestures and even their dedication to another while your heart still stays at the standstill, they left you at.

I know it stirs up things that we have locked in the deepest, darkest corners of our hearts, because we still have a lot of people to save, right?

But let me ask you, who is going to save you?

Like it or not, this world is selfish. They’re not going to realize what they lost, or they wouldn’t come knocking back on your door to make that piece of the heart they broke whole again. Cruel, isn’t it?

But just like you, I am also learning to accept it one day at a time. Even though that hurt is never lost or healed, you just learn to live with it. There is always going to be a part of you that yearns for them to be here, to be where they belong, but it won’t make them yours.

People always say that there is someone out there who deserves you: it might not be blood, when it comes to family, or just anyone who accepts the “unapologetic you” when it comes to friendships or love. However, the only one who can truly accept you is you.

Be it anyone out there, who needs to hear this, you are loved. I know its hard to love yourself, and its a long journey ahead, but know that all it takes is “The First Step: Being Kind to Yourself”. You can do this.

I know there is so much that goes on in the “life of us: unheard but loved”. However, you have to at least try and love. But not anyone, just you. Though, we don’t have a selfish bone in our body, we are considered by this society as “childish or lame or even boring, at times” (I am sure you can relate). However, no-one understands how we mask our pain in our inner child, our tears in societal “boring habits” and our selflessness in our anger when we see them going astray.

We are misunderstood, we are unheard, we aren’t always in “the gen-z” mode and maybe we aren’t even willing to listen, because when we fight for others, even they can’t set us astray.

Though this society won’t recognize it, know that I do. I admire the strength you bring to the table every day when you step out of that bed, ready to make another’s day. Because no matter how much they have hurt you or sometimes how your “the tiny, cruel and selfish” corner of your heart says that they should suffer, you know, even in your wildest dreams, you won’t want them to suffer, what you did, will you?

Yes, you’ll always be remembered. Maybe not today, in a few days or even years, but when the time is right and the life would teach them the importance of people, remember you’ll be the first one in their thoughts.

I love you. I take strength from you because it’s not easy to be unheard but still be able to move on to love people in this world.

Maybe today, you need to know that you don’t need to seek love. It’s abundant, it’s free and it’s within you. You don’t need that someone to make you feel like no-one. You’re fierce and enough.

