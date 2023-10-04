The 1000 True Fans — The Game-Changing Formula for Creators

“To be a successful creator you don’t need millions. You don’t need millions of dollars or millions of customers, millions of clients or millions of fans. To make a living as a craftsperson, photographer, musician, designer, author, animator, app maker, entrepreneur, or inventor you need only thousands of true fans.” — Kevin Kelly

To thrive as a creator in fields like crafting, photography, music, design, writing, animation, app development, entrepreneurship, or invention, you don’t need a vast following or millions of dollars. According to Kevin Kelly, the key is to cultivate a community of true fans.

True fans are individuals deeply invested in your work. They appreciate what you create and are willing to support you consistently. The concept of 1,000 True Fans suggests that instead of chasing widespread fame and millions of customers, creators can focus on cultivating a devoted group of 1,000 fans. Each fan contributes an average of $100 per year, resulting in a sustainable income.

This approach challenges the notion of an all-or-nothing journey to success. While many aspiring creators aim for immense popularity, this model emphasizes the importance of building strong, meaningful connections with a smaller, loyal customer base. It transforms creators into “micro-celebrities,” revered within their niche communities while maintaining relative anonymity to the wider audience. These true fans form the core group that consistently engages with and purchases the creator’s work.

Kelly highlights the Long-Tail Effect, showcasing how aggregators of content and products like eBay and Amazon recognized the value in the consistent, albeit smaller, sales of less popular items. This underscores the significance of the “obscure” market — a market often overlooked but potentially rich in steady and underestimated sales. By embracing the 1,000 True Fans model and valuing these devoted supporters, creators can achieve sustainable success and make a fulfilling living from their creative endeavours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Create genuine connections with a broad reach.

Kelly’s insight suggests that any idea or creation can resonate with at least one person in a million, setting a low engagement threshold. Achieving this for the global population equates to reaching over 7,000 individuals. The real challenge lies in establishing meaningful relationships.

Conventional corporations and media struggle to engage niche audiences effectively. Kelly advocates for leveraging social media, peer-to-peer networks, and online communities to connect directly with individuals. This not only deepens relationships but also helps transition a casual buyer into a devoted fan, optimizing returns by reducing commissions and platform costs.

Practically, this approach involves a strong social media presence, email lists, patron services, and crowdfunding to build a community beyond content. Emphasize two-way conversations and empower community members to connect. In my own experience, engaging directly with a community on social media has fostered lasting connections and a dedicated following. Additionally, crowdfunding has not only funded meaningful projects but also united passionate supporters for ongoing endeavours.

This model is a great tool when combined with the concept of luck’s surface area. To take the plunge, you can use the Regret Minimisation Framework. Also, think about this model in the context of Ikigai, finding the sweet spot between your skills, passions, societal needs, and financial viability.

When it comes to building a devoted fan base and a strong community, incorporate the Trust Equation. Understanding Dunbar’s Number, the IKEA Effect, and the 4Ps of Marketing can also be beneficial.

Here’s what you can do:

1 — Ditch the chase for fame

Stop aiming for massive fame like being the next J.K. Rowling or Google. It’s often an unattainable goal for many. Instead, focus on creating a sustainable approach with a smaller, dedicated group. I’ve realized that striving for widespread fame can be overwhelming. It’s more fulfilling to build a meaningful connection with a dedicated audience.

2 — Prioritize direct relationships with 1,000 fans

Concentrate on forming strong bonds with a smaller group of individuals who genuinely appreciate what you offer. Seek them out through social media, crowdfunding, or online communities. Invest your time and effort in nurturing these relationships. Just like how I value my close-knit group of friends, it’s important to cultivate meaningful relationships with fans who truly appreciate my work.

3 — Eliminate unnecessary intermediaries

Whenever possible, provide value directly to your core fans and accept payments directly from them. Avoid intermediaries who take a significant cut and hinder your ability to connect with your fans. I’ve experienced how middlemen can dilute connections and reduce earnings. Direct relationships are often more fulfilling and financially rewarding.

4 — Invite them for the content, make them stay for the community

Shift from one-off transactions to engaging interactions with your customers. Involve them by asking questions, featuring their contributions, and allowing meaningful participation. Additionally, work on fostering a sense of community. I’ve found that engaging in conversations and creating a sense of belonging keeps people invested. It’s like inviting someone to a gathering, and they stay for the great company.

By following these strategies, I’ve found a more genuine and sustainable approach in my endeavours, fostering lasting relationships and a supportive community.

…

Don’t stress about becoming wildly famous; instead, focus on building strong relationships with a smaller, loyal fan base.

Cut out unnecessary middlemen, engage directly with your fans, and create a community where they feel valued beyond just your content.

…

If you enjoy reading articles like this why not sign up and become a Medium member? It will give you unlimited access to all stories on Medium.

I write other articles about health and wellness, decision-making and happiness. You can subscribe here to receive an email every time I publish a new article.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Cody Board on Unsplash