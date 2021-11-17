The 15 Best Gifts For Single Moms

The best gifts to give anyone are ones that have thought put into them. You know the old adage, “It’s the thought that counts.”? It is true when the gift demonstrates the care and thought you took to give the recipient something meaningful. The best gifts for single moms show you have thought about what they would need or like.

Take a minute to think about the single mom life.

They are generally overwhelmed with tasks and responsibilities.

They never have enough money to go around, which means that little is left for self-care or pampering.

They are the only adult to run the household which means that besides having to cook, clean, do laundry and keep the kids alive, they also have to do the yard work, maintain the cars and all home maintenance as well.

Whew! I am tired, just thinking about it.

When you think about it for a few minutes, it becomes clear that the best gifts for single mothers would be anything that allows them a break or helps with their responsibilities.

These would be perfect choices no matter if it is for Christmas, a birthday, Mother’s Day, or even Father’s Day for the mom that fills the role of both mom and dad!

What gift is the best for the hard-working single mom in your life?

1 Pay someone to babysit her kids or offer to yourself. Give her several hours of time alone or to get done something she needs to.

2 Give the gift of creativity, by signing her up for a class for a new creative skill like photography or calligraphy.

3 Remind her how strong she is with one of these:

Mama Strong Shirt – Bear Mama Strong Shirt – Prayer

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free





4 Give her a year’s worth of stress relief, and physical wellness with a membership to a gym or workout studio.

5 Offer her a couple of hours to help do some of the tasks that take two sets of hands. Give her plenty of warning so she can list and plan what she could use the most help with.

6 Provide a fun adventure for her and her kids, like tickets or a membership to a local zoo, aquarium, or another fun place.

7 Let her know you think she is a warrior.

8 Give her a gift of pampering and self-care. Send her to a spa, or to get a manicure or pedicure. If you watch the kids for her while she goes, that earns you extra points!

9 A membership to a roadside assistance service like AAA would be invaluable if something happens to her car.

10 Gift her a subscription to a meal planning system like Once a Month Meals.

11 Give her a weighted blanket to add some security, relieve some stress, mimic the feelings from a hug, and give her a better nights’ rest.

12 Send her a housecleaner to clean her house, or if you can’t afford that, round up a few friends and go do it yourself.

13 Send her a mechanic or handyman to complete a few projects or tune her car up.

14 Give her relief and peace of mind with a grocery store or gas gift cards.

15 Send a gardener to clean up her yard for her.

It is easy to figure out the best gifts for single moms. All it takes is something that will provide her some relief from her stress and responsibilities, some extra time to herself, or a means for some much-needed self-care. If you choose one of these 15 gifts, I guarantee you will be one of her heroes!

—

Previously Published on fablifenow.com

—

Shutterstock