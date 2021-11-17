Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The 15 Best Gifts For Single Moms

The 15 Best Gifts For Single Moms

When you think about it for a few minutes, it becomes clear that the best gifts for single mothers would be anything that allows them a break or helps with their responsibilities. 

by Leave a Comment

The best gifts to give anyone are ones that have thought put into them.  You know the old adage, “It’s the thought that counts.”?  It is true when the gift demonstrates the care and thought you took to give the recipient something meaningful. The best gifts for single moms show you have thought about what they would need or like.

Take a minute to think about the single mom life.

They are generally overwhelmed with tasks and responsibilities.

They never have enough money to go around, which means that little is left for self-care or pampering.

They are the only adult to run the household which means that besides having to cook, clean, do laundry and keep the kids alive, they also have to do the yard work, maintain the cars and all home maintenance as well.

Whew! I am tired, just thinking about it.

When you think about it for a few minutes, it becomes clear that the best gifts for single mothers would be anything that allows them a break or helps with their responsibilities.

These would be perfect choices no matter if it is for Christmas, a birthday, Mother’s Day, or even Father’s Day for the mom that fills the role of both mom and dad!

What gift is the best for the hard-working single mom in your life?

1 Pay someone to babysit her kids or offer to yourself.  Give her several hours of time alone or to get done something she needs to.

2 Give the gift of creativity, by signing her up for a class for a new creative skill like photography or calligraphy.

3 Remind her how strong she is with one of these:

Mama Strong Shirt – Bear        Mama Strong Shirt – Prayer

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • 15 Best Gifts for Single Moms: Mama Bear Strong TShirt

4 Give her a year’s worth of stress relief, and physical wellness with a membership to a gym or workout studio.

5 Offer her a couple of hours to help do some of the tasks that take two sets of hands.  Give her plenty of warning so she can list and plan what she could use the most help with.

6 Provide a fun adventure for her and her kids, like tickets or a membership to a local zoo, aquarium, or another fun place.

7 Let her know you think she is a warrior.

Warrior Mama T shirt to give as a gift to a single mom.

8 Give her a gift of pampering and self-care.  Send her to a spa, or to get a manicure or pedicure.  If you watch the kids for her while she goes, that earns you extra points!

9 A membership to a roadside assistance service like AAA would be invaluable if something happens to her car.

10 Gift her a subscription to a meal planning system like Once a Month Meals.

11 Give her a weighted blanket to add some security, relieve some stress, mimic the feelings from a hug, and give her a better nights’ rest.

12 Send her a housecleaner to clean her house, or if you can’t afford that, round up a few friends and go do it yourself.

13 Send her a mechanic or handyman to complete a few projects or tune her car up.

14 Give her relief and peace of mind with a grocery store or gas gift cards.

15 Send a gardener to clean up her yard for her.

It is easy to figure out the best gifts for single moms.  All it takes is something that will provide her some relief from her stress and responsibilities, some extra time to herself, or a means for some much-needed self-care.  If you choose one of these 15 gifts, I guarantee you will be one of her heroes!

 

Previously Published on fablifenow.com

 

Shutterstock

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Allyson Dennen

Allyson Dennen is an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) and a divorced mom of 2 brilliant children. She helps other women find their financial confidence by teaching helpful financial strategies for success at www.fablifenow.com. Download the top 12 Money Mistakes Women Need to Stop at www.fablifenow.com/12-money-mistakes-download.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x