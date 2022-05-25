The 3 Pillars of a Successful Relationship

A good relationship doesn’t just happen. It takes hard work, patience, understanding, and communication to be successful. In this article, we’ll discuss the three pillars of a good relationship that can help you keep things healthy and moving forward, even when it seems like you have nowhere to go but downhill.

1) Communicate

If you and your partner have issues, talk them out! Talking things through will help you understand where they’re coming from, which helps find common ground. Communicating doesn’t mean one person always has to give in — it just means understanding each other’s positions and perspectives. That can make all the difference when it comes to handling relationship issues. Spend Time Together: Relationships need nurturing and care.

This can seem obvious, but couples often fall into complacency when it comes to spending time together outside of work or home responsibilities. Take regular date nights or weekly coffee outings to keep your love alive and thriving; there’s no magic number for how many times per week you should meet up — just make sure you do it regularly!

2) Give Respect

You cannot get respect without giving it first. And being a good person yourself will make you someone who deserves respect. If your relationship lacks respect, one or both people are doing something wrong. Either way, you need to give more than you get in return. That’s how healthy relationships work: It’s not always 50/50; sometimes it takes 80/20, sometimes 90/10 to tip that ratio in your favor. But if you don’t invest anything, don’t expect anything back.

3) Keep an Open Mind

Minds are like parachutes — they only function when they’re open. Stay curious about how each other’s lives, interests, and aspirations. Be open to new experiences together and with others. Realize that your partner is never going to be exactly like you — and that’s why you love them!

The real meaning of life is that it is an ongoing process of self-discovery; keep learning from each other as long as you can. When you stop learning and start taking each other for granted, your relationship becomes vulnerable to complacency. Never be afraid to talk about your feelings; in fact, having an open conversation could be one of the most important things you do for your relationship.

