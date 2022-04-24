The 4 Best Ways To Prevent Awkward Silence

Introductions are awkward zones too. So, let’s jump right into the tips.

…

Emotions

Unhappy people are rude. If you’re in a negative mood, reschedule the date. If a terrible event happened on your way to meeting the person, flip your perspective. Laugh about the situation.

Remember, emotional energy is transferable. Anger usually trumps nerves and butterflies. Try to calm down.

When upset, you make statements you don’t mean. Act like a jerk or enraged woman. Smile less, which is not an attractive quality. Plus, you talk much less; and when you speak, your point of view is dark. If you can’t get out of the meeting, introduce yourself. Let the person introduce themselves and then rehash your bad day as a conversation starter.

…

The Hot Potato Technique

It might seem like a good idea to ask follow-up questions. But this approach can lead to a dead-end.

For example, you ask the person if they have siblings. They say yes. You then inquire about the current state of their relationship. Whoops. It gets awkward because the sibling is dead or doesn’t talk to each other much.

Mention if you have siblings or not.

Next, mention what you love doing with your siblings. Or what you would love doing if you had a brother or sister. But ask if the person if they have ever done such a hobby. Converse about the activity. Keep hopping and jumping from topics to keep the conversation active.

Like I’ve always said. If meant to be, you will have more time to know the person better.

…

Be Human

If you’re unwilling to move on, a pause will stretch into awkwardness. Pauses are good. Catch your breath; sip your drink. But if someone says a phrase you consider offensive, be diplomatic. Say, “you may not know, but that wording is problematic. Cool?” While saying this, maintain reassuring eye contact and smile. Hop to another topic.

Give the person the benefit rather than doubt and keep the good vibes going. Protect your peace.

…

4. Scrape the Burnt Bits Off Your Pizza Technique

You can’t avoid awkward silence forever.

Sigh. I know, right; I am supposed to help you never have the situation again. Well, give me a chance with this tip. I acknowledge when I burn my pizza. And, no, I don’t toss it. I scrape the burnt bit off and eat it. Yum, still good. The same applies here.

When it gets quiet, acknowledge the silence. Look around.

Say what you didn’t notice until now, try a quality about your date. Spark the conversation back up. Keep going.

…

Summary

I know I made it seem easy. How?

Because I didn’t account for your nervous feeling and jitters. But if you breathe before you try the tips. It might be simple, after all.

I hope my creative sub-heading won’t make you hungry. If so, let’s review the ways to avoid awkward silence:

tone down your negative emotions

the hot potato technique

be human, not too critical

scrape the burnt bits off your pizza technique

Thank you for reading!

…

