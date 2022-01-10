Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The ABCs of STIs [Video]

The ABCs of STIs [Video]

With over 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections every year, it’s more important than ever that your students get the facts.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

With over 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections every year, it’s more important than ever that your students get the facts. Real young people and a specialist in teen sexual health describe the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for HIV, chlamydia, HPV, genital warts, gonorrhea and more using current medical data and best practices. Important information since many of these cases require quick treatment to avoid serious complications. Nonjudgmental prevention methods and precautions are presented to help viewers learn how to avoid being infected and keep their bodies healthy.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
I definitely wish I had more education
00:04
before I had sex when I was younger I
00:07
began to sort of forget that there was
00:10
even a threat of something like an STI
00:12
or something like that especially since
00:14
I was just with one partner it kind of
00:16
seems to be coming from a place of well
00:19
first of all you messed up in the first
00:21
place by having sex one of the first
00:23
times I heard about STI it was in middle
00:25
school and it was it was definitely in a
00:28
negative light like nobody ever talked
00:29
about yeah as a middle school like a way
00:30
that was like progressive or nice when
00:37
we talked about sti’s we talked about
00:39
sexually transmitted infections they’re
00:41
a group of illnesses caused by an
00:43
infection that is transmitted through
00:45
sex

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x