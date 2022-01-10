The ABCs of STIs [Video]

.
.
With over 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections every year, it’s more important than ever that your students get the facts. Real young people and a specialist in teen sexual health describe the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for HIV, chlamydia, HPV, genital warts, gonorrhea and more using current medical data and best practices. Important information since many of these cases require quick treatment to avoid serious complications. Nonjudgmental prevention methods and precautions are presented to help viewers learn how to avoid being infected and keep their bodies healthy.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock