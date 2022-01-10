The ABCs of STIs [Video]

.

With over 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections every year, it’s more important than ever that your students get the facts. Real young people and a specialist in teen sexual health describe the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for HIV, chlamydia, HPV, genital warts, gonorrhea and more using current medical data and best practices. Important information since many of these cases require quick treatment to avoid serious complications. Nonjudgmental prevention methods and precautions are presented to help viewers learn how to avoid being infected and keep their bodies healthy.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 I definitely wish I had more education

00:04 before I had sex when I was younger I

00:07 began to sort of forget that there was

00:10 even a threat of something like an STI

00:12 or something like that especially since

00:14 I was just with one partner it kind of

00:16 seems to be coming from a place of well

00:19 first of all you messed up in the first

00:21 place by having sex one of the first

00:23 times I heard about STI it was in middle

00:25 school and it was it was definitely in a

00:28 negative light like nobody ever talked

00:29 about yeah as a middle school like a way

00:30 that was like progressive or nice when

00:37 we talked about sti’s we talked about

00:39 sexually transmitted infections they’re

00:41 a group of illnesses caused by an

00:43 infection that is transmitted through

00:45 sex

—

