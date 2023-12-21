The Abridged Christmas Classics: Holiday Haiku

Home Alone (Movie: 1990)

Nothing says “Christmas”

like an eight-year-old boy with

abandonment rage.

A Christmas Carol* (Movie: 1951)

Am I alone in

finding Tiny Tim more than

slightly annoying?

______

* It’s a Wonderful Life (Movie: 1946)

Dickens expands his

franchise into Bedford Falls.

Enough already.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (TV Special: 1966)

Turns out it isn’t

about the presents — at least

between commercials.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (TV Special: 1967)

Aluminum trees

were popular until this

aired. Way to go, Chuck!

A Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

A seasonal cold

compounded by depression.

Santa joins the club

A Christmas Story (Movie: 1983)

In the Forties, a

BB gun was a great gift

for a nine-year-old.

Elf (Movie: 2003)

Believable up

until New Yorkers unite

in song. Then, humbug!

Miracle on 34th Street (Movie: 1947)

Please read my essay

on applying to be a

Santa Claus.

Die Hard (Movie: 1988)

Yippee ki-yay and

redemption through violence —

Christmas in LA!

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Movie: 1993)

Closet Skeletons

tend to emerge at Christmas —

just this time for real.

The Polar Express (Movie: 2004)

Yet another film

in which God / Santa rewards

his true believers.

White Christmas (Movie: 1954)

This theme song will be

the new national anthem

if Donald Trump wins.

—

—

