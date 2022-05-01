The Answer to Your Cycle Logical Problems

National Bike To School Day (May 20) and Bike to Work Week (May 16-22) are just two events in May that are a part of National Bike Month. Bicycling is fun, it’s economical, and it’s healthy. And if we pay attention, riding a bicycle can provide some lessons for everyday life.

Writing about Riding – by Don Mathis

It was back in the days I can barely remember remembering. Daddy decided it was time to take the training wheels off my bicycle.

“Oh, Dan, be careful,” Mom advised.

Daddy balanced the bike and trotted along, pushing me.

“Pedal,” Daddy said, “Pedal.”

I did.

And I kept glancing back to see his smile of approval.

“You’re doing it,” he said!

And I looked back one more time to see him standing 10 feet… 15 feet… 20 feet behind me, smiling and waving.

I panicked. I forgot to pedal. I forgot I knew how to steer.

Somehow, I must have figured crashing into the bushes would be less painful than hitting the pavement. I got a little scratched up by the shrubs. My tears were more from abject terror than from pain.

Daddy got a tongue-lashing from Mom.

A day or two later, Daddy gave me more guidance; how to break, how to keep balance. These are two important lessons in life:

Know when to slow down.

Always strive for balance.

