Home / Featured Content / The Anti-LGBTQ Arkansas Health Law Is Dangerous for All of Us

The Anti-LGBTQ Arkansas Health Law Is Dangerous for All of Us

Separating ourselves from value judgments is a critical step in proper patient care.

We treat the patient in front of us. No matter who they are.

The Arkansas legislature decided to toss this principle tenet of healthcare out the window.

Doctors and nurses in Arkansas can now refuse to treat patients based on moral or religious objections. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed, The Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, SB 289, into law on March 26th.

But the wording of the law goes way beyond issues of sexuality and gender. The law permits any healthcare provider to deny any medical services based on religious or moral objections.

Medical care is about placing value on each person’s life. Although challenging, health providers try to avoid considering patient culpability when treating people. Our personal feelings must be checked at the door. We treat the person in front of us.

Patient care is about the patient. Not about the provider.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Dr. Jeff Livingston

Dr. Jeff Livingston: Obgyn, Father, Entrepreneur. Writing about Women’s Health, Parenting, and Self-improvement. CEO of @Macarthurmc

