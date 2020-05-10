The Best Life Possible

People are aware of their weaknesses in nature and need to overcome it. When they succeed, they feel joy. People may also find happiness by building an illusion of prevailing weakness in nature.

The most successful way of achieving this goal is to take power in society. A common way to do this is to impose false knowledge on people. If they are successful, they become privileged authorities. This only brings them artificial joy, and it does not last long.

In the long term, authorities notice that privileges cannot overcome their weakness in nature, so after the “joy” comes misery and pain. Besides, power over people alienates authorities from their nature. Alienated life gives authorities additional dissatisfaction, which brings them further misfortune, and they impose this on society.

Through the history of humankind, authorities have created a large volume of incorrect knowledge that gave them power and damaged society. Society has severe difficulties in escaping from the alienation authorities have built. When people try to prevail the alienation, they often make one step forward and under the control of authorities, two steps back. For example, it was much easier fighting authorities when they were well known compared to today when they hide behind formal democracy. That is the reason we live in a troubled world.

Thanks to the false knowledge authorities have imposed throughout the history of humankind, politicians, social scientists, philosophers, and thinkers cannot even imagine how a good society is supposed to look. Policy, social sciences, books, and movies are all alienated from real life and, therefore, lead people off the right path. Authorities have even taught people how to resist them in the way they cannot succeed. To build a good life, we need to reverse or ignore the social teachings authorities have imposed on us.

We need everything diametrically opposite from authoritarian systems, and this is equal human rights. History has already taught us to accept equal human rights as a favorable solution for humankind. Still, we do not see that equal human rights are the solution to all social problems. We need to develop equal human rights by giving power to the people. Equal human rights will let people escape from all of the alienation authorities have established, discover their natural needs and reach the best life possible for themselves.

Equal human rights primarily include the right of all people to participate equally in the decision-making processes on the common interest in society. Today, this right is partly implemented through democracy, but democracy is not efficient enough in following the needs of people. Besides, democracy cannot support the needs of individuals, so they often remain unsatisfied.

By being aware of these problems, I have created a new form of democracy that will successfully represent the needs of every individual and society as a whole. This will be achieved by mutual evaluation among people, which I call democratic anarchy. Each person will get an equal right to evaluate, let’s say, three people positively, and three people negatively or any combination of six, every month. Each positive evaluation will bring a small award to the assessed person, and each negative assessment will result in a small punishment.

Democratic anarchy will direct every person in society to respect other individuals, to create the highest possible advantages to the community, and to reduce or abolish the creation of any disadvantages. It will implement the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It will create a good society unconditionally. I wrote more about it in the article Democratic Anarchy is the Future of Democracy.

One just needs to understand that authoritarian social systems have brought the worst out of people and equal human rights will bring the best. Equal human rights will solve all social problems and build the best life possible to all. Nothing more is needed for creating a great social life and nothing less can make it. Plus, democratic anarchy can be implemented soon, and building a bright future of humankind can start soon.

But it will not be implemented soon. I do not know if someone else has come up with the same conclusion about equal human rights before me. If so, they did not have a chance to break the censorship the elite have created to protect their privileges in society. The media deceives people to protect the interests of the elite. Media has never had the intention to improve society by presenting what real equal human rights should be, so people do not know anything about them.

I have some power in reaching people, but the result of it is not encouraging enough. Educated people and especially social scientists reject democratic anarchy because it tells them that the knowledge they learned is useless. Absurdly, the bright future of humankind would come easier if social sciences didn’t exist. Most people cannot disregard the incorrect knowledge they have unquestionably accepted by authorities. They did not develop an ability to think independently, neither did they have the desire to do so. They cannot recognize my work.

Previously Published on sarovic.org

