The Black Barbers I Know

By profession, I’m a cosmetologist, which is why I noticed these young men after I got to know the owner of the shop where they work. I had discovered him on Instagram.

Although I discontinued working in a salon many years ago, I actively worked as a stylist for 20 years. When you’ve been involved in the beauty industry that long you’re always going to notice a sharp-looking haircut. And these guys cut some unbelievable edges!

The shop where they work is near my home making it easy to drop by. After becoming friends with the shop owner, whose work is equally amazing, occasionally I would stop in and watch these artists at work. The sharp edges, along with incredible lines, and designs they cut, fascinated me. There are substantial differences between cosmetology and barber school. The intricate clipper work these barbers do is not something I’ve ever attempted.

I began following these young men on Instagram. There, they post some of the work they do, and I marvel at their creations. I never know what to expect from them as they seem to constantly up their game.

I could easily write a story about how talented they are and the artistry of their work, but this story is about something else they do that I feel is more important.

It’s about the free haircuts they do for those who are less fortunate, and that matters.

Last year I began to notice something they were doing outside of the shop, and it wasn’t just once. It seems every couple of months these guys locate an area in a part of our city that is accessible for those who could benefit from a haircut at no charge.

They put the word out on their Instagram pages they will be offering free haircuts on a certain day, and where, then they do them. Any, and all kinds of cuts. From what I can tell, they work as hard on these cuts as they do on the ones they are compensated for at the barbershop.

I live in a large city and it’s not unusual to hear the nightly news mention young Black men either involved in a shooting or in some other kind of trouble. Occasionally, there will be a positive, uplifting story about a young Black man but not frequently.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I thought often about what they are doing and decided to write a story about it. Of course, I had to go by the shop first and ask the guys if it was alright with them if I wrote this story and if I could refer to them by name.

They were happy to let me use their names and write the story when I explained what I wanted to do. While we were discussing this I mentioned how important I thought a haircut could be for a person, especially if they are desperately in need of one. They agreed with me and we discussed how a haircut can change someone’s day or even their life. In certain instances, the importance can’t be overstated.

Traditionally, barbershops have been an integral part of Black communities, they are important. I’m not sure if these guys got together and thought this up, or if one of them had the idea and pitched it to the others. It doesn’t matter because they are working together to do a good thing that helps countless others. I wanted to recognize them for their efforts.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author