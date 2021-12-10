“It is not by muscle, speed, or physical dexterity that great things are achieved, but by reflection, force of character, and judgment.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero
Do you know what success is? It of course depends on your perspective — where you sit, who you are, and what matters to you.
More importantly, do you know what it takes to be successful? That is, what you need to do to achieve success as you define it?
There’s a variety of leadership traits that we can identify in successful people. Things like wisdom, good communication, humanity, and all of the other topics we cover on the Timeless Leadership podcast. ( Episode Archive | Follow on your favorite podcast platform)
Those virtues are admirable and worthy of pursuit. But they’re lofty and may take years to master, particularly as you’re awaiting that first opportunity to lead people. Without the requisite position, some of them are difficult to practice.
But the common denominator success — one trait that’s practical and practicable — the secret of every successful person is forming the habit of doing things that failures don’t like to do.
What did Thomas Edison do? He achieved fame and greatness for his many patents as the electrical age came into focus. But for every invention or refinement he made, he had an exponential number of attempts.
“I have not failed. I have just found 9,999 ways that do not work.” — Thomas Edison
Success Boiled Down in One Speech
In 1940, Albert E.N. Gray, an executive at Prudential Insurance gave a speech to the National Association of Life Underwriters. While it was delivered to insurance professionals, it applies equally to anyone seeking success in any aspect of their life.
Gray’s “ The Common Denominator of Success “ speech has some points worth repeating here. I have updated some of the language to be more inclusive.
It’s worth pausing here to reflect on the intentionality behind Gray’s pursuit. It’s akin to what we saw Sherlock Holmes say when he found something no one else had:
“It was invisible, buried in the mud. I only saw it because I was looking for it.”
Successful People Don’t Mind Not Liking Things
Gray continued:
Why Successful People Do What Failures Don’t
This is reminiscent from that scene at the beginning of Lawrence of Arabia when Lawrence puts out a match with his bare fingers, and William Potter, a junior officer, attempts the same thing, burning his fingers in the process:
Success Comes From Continued Habits
Habits Are Formed Through Purpose
There are finer points, more details, and other directions in the full speech. But it identifies the core of what we need to commit ourselves to if we want to achieve success.
Gray’s work is as timely and inspirational as when it was first delivered, and is available in a booklet if you’d like to read the entire thing. (The Common Denominator of Success | Amazon)
Thanks, and I’ll see you on the internet.
—
This post was previously published on Scott Monty’s blog.
***
—
