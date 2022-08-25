Yank it off now.

… Or not.

You can’t be too sure of the kind of love you have with your partner if you have never heard about the possibility of the government helping you love and actually being in love.

It’s a difference far more than just allowing souls to collide.

When the government helps you love, a billion things can be fixed into one space.

When you are actually in love, a gazillion things can be scattered around and still be in sync.

I know it might seem confusing now, but stay with me here, it’s going to get logical.

The difference between letting the government help you love and actually being in love is shown in these two expressions.

Colossal Agreement

After reading this article, if you affirm that you let the government help you, love, then you have signed a colossal agreement.

Loving should not be that intense.

You don’t need binders to feel loved, let alone toners of several colors flaunting the arms of your government, packed somewhere with several other agreements like yours.

Informal perfection

Although, this may be rare, logically, it is the best way to feel perfect love.

An informal and unpredicted way of love is the absolute best, but also the riskiest.

After reading this article, if you can confirm to have experienced this kind of love, then your heart must feel a tingle every single time you read the word “Love.”

What Does it Mean to Let the Government Help You Love?

You’ve paid taxes all your life.

You’ve been indebted and monitored by the government in one way or the other all your life.

Why give them another chance to get into the one thing that’s related to your soul(Love)?

“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There you have it.

Once you let yourself get married to someone who is not your friend, you have simply let the government help you, love.

You would have your name documented at the court and issued a marriage document, saying you must be in love with this one person all your life.

Not just that, you might also be exposed to the following;

Subjection to emotional bully

When you let the government help you, love, you would have unintentionally dragged yourself into a pool of continuous bullying by your partner.

He/she would know you are already indebted to them.

It becomes worse when you are the guy.

You might be emotionally bullied severally up until the government comes to your aid, or not.

You might get a little show of appreciation from your partner even when you’ve shown them a mountain of love.

You might get an uninterested show of affection from your partner even if they also shouted the vows on your wedding day.

Agreeing to an unintended business plan

Most people who find themselves in a government-forced marriage are usually unforeseen investments.

Yes! Unforeseen!

As crazy as it looks, you might just be another business plan to your partner that he/she feels only requires a longer time of grooming to perfect.

It happens mostly with folks who know in some way that their partner might become a career demi-god sometime in the future.

They seize this opportunity. Get married to them and then divorce them for the gains later on.

Constant reminder

Another reason to let the government help you love is that you would continually get constant reminders from your partner.

No matter how little or bad your mistakes are at any point in your marriage or love story.

You would constantly get the “you know you are married” talk.

This same thought has made some women like free detainees and happy prisoners.

They have let the government help them love and, as a result, have not been able to decide for themselves or do what they want at any time, meaning that they have been caged by their partners.

Under no circumstances should you let the government help you, love. Of course, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get married.

It just means that you should get married to the right person, which in most cases should be your friend, then you can be amongst the selected few that have actually been in love.

Loving by Free Will — When You Are Actually In Love

Loving for free or actually being in love as I see it is a dangerous but perfect love scenario.

Wait!

It might not be what you think it is, but;

If you feel I am referring to folks who don’t get married but have lived together all their lives-You are right.

If you think I’m referring to marriages where friendship and trust are the bedrock of the relationship-You are also correct.

It’s unimaginably crazy.

But if you haven’t let the government help you, love, you should be able to allow your wife to go out on date nights with her friends without feeling a thing.

You should be able to hold a firm happy face when your partner talks to a female friend in front of you.

Not just that, in most extreme situations of actually being in love, people get married without actually being married.

They live together, have kids, and still be great couples/parents to their kids.

Since they are no lawful documents issued and monitored by the government, you are free to do as you please, but that is where it gets tougher.

If you are willing to comply with the informal love agreement, you will experience pure intense love that is mostly just being built on friendship and trust.

Now! To the bane of this article;

A. If you are married, did you let the government help you love, or are you actually in love?

B. If you are yet to get married but are in a relationship, will you let the government help you love, or do you prefer to actually be in love?

Thank you so much for reading my article today. My gratitude towards you knows no bound. I would be publishing another article very soon.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock