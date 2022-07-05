The Difference Between Single Men and Single Women Above 30

Some would call it the age of rebirth, others will call it the age of definition.

Thirty is that time you should either be living in your mansion with your family or still trying to figure things out in your relationship and life.

Some people would say if you haven’t gotten your shit together at 30, it’s almost impossible to do it later. Well, we all know that fact is not so real.

Some people have found love at an older age and it lasted forever. Others have found it much younger than even 30. But one thing is sure.

There is a distinct behavioral change in people when they clock thirty years of age, especially single men and women.

Their difference may be tied to many things, while others aren’t.

If you know someone who is 30 and above and is still yet to be married or in a relationship, do share this article with them.

If you know someone who is about to start seeing a single man or single woman in their thirties, show them this bit of info too.

General relationship myths around the age of 30

As if the gender differences were not enough, there are also different myths wrapped around the age of 30 in relationships.

Like every myth, some of them are very true, and others are just barbaric. But then that is how the world sees them.

1. People at the age of 30 are more mature:

Naturally, you would think that someone who has crossed the most uneasy and engaged age bracket(20–30) would now be very subtle, calm, and collective.

But, sorry to disappoint you. Some people at the age of 30 still act childish.

Some still show reactions that should only be noticed in relationships between people in their twenties.

They still get annoyed over not receiving enough attention even when they know their partner works at a job.

They still gossip about their relationship with their friends and still have frequent girls/boy’s nights.

2. People at the age of 30 are very experienced:

Very experienced in matters concerning relationships?… Well, No!

A twenty-year-old con boy could date a thirty-year-old woman and still do away with just her money whilst showing no trace of love.

The fact that people are 30, doesn’t mean they have enough experience in relationships.

Some are just as innocent as a young 12-year-old kid.

That just had to be taken out. So you do not get surprised when you read unreasonable facts about single men and single women in their 30s.

Single Men Above 30

Almost every man at this age is an alpha male in their own space.

Even if they are not yet so successful, there is a higher percentage that they are already fending for themselves.

You might think that men at this age would have a routine, hence lesser time for frivolities. But it’s not always so in many cases.

Here are some of the traits of single men that are above 30;

They are love sorcerers.

If you are already dating a man who is above 30 years, or you just met a single one, know that he might have tricks up his sleeve.

Men in their thirties are just at the time when they start feeling super immortal because the world really has no generic gossip about their timeline, unlike women.

You can be as single as the word single and still be great at whatever it is you want.

Unlike women, whom society would ban for not being married.

Just saying though!

Single men in their 30s are more dangerous to date than the younger ones. That doesn’t mean some of them are not good. It just means they are more experienced.

They are more in love with their goals.

As a man in his thirties, it’s either you have already achieved a lot of what you want in life, or you are very close to achieving it.

Those who have achieved all they want will be focused on their achievements and making them more.

Those who are yet to achieve their goals will devote their entire attention to their lives and almost nothing else.

That is one of the reasons why it is harder to date single men in their thirties.

Imagine! They are tricky, and yet still give less attention.

They want to go all out.

Yes!

Especially when it comes to the three-lettered word “Sex.” Single men in their thirties easily want to have sex. It is almost like a routine to them.

Even on first dates, they would aim to get a partner to the bed and do the needful.

Moreover, they have gotten to their sex peak since when they were teens, and they have had more sex than women. Hence, at that stage, it is more frequent for them than for women.

Before you go on that date with a man in his thirties. Just expect some advances.

They can easily flip the switch.

Even if they are alpha males, they can still be unbalanced.

They can be tricky, they want sex more than usual, but they know exactly what they want and will flip even at the last second.

For that reason, single men in their thirties can be with a woman and immediately just know in their guts that the person would be their wife.

They can date someone, promise them the world and drop them for another they find more pleasing, even if they are already at the bream of marriage.

They are intelligent jokers, and they can change the tone of priority on anyone they see as the best choice.

Single Women Above 30

They are most desperate.

Although it is not a general idea across the world, because some parts of the world are now acquainted with the fact that age is only a number. It doesn’t really define who you are.

But despite that, most women kick start that desperation of getting married once they are 30. In some cases, it is even worse. It is their regrets that start at that age.

Why am I still single at thirty when my mates are already married.

Why am I still single at thirty when most of my friends have had all their kids.

If you are a young man, and you are dating or about to start seeing a single woman in her thirties. Be ready to wipe some tears or solve some problems from them (If you know what I mean).

They are usually not in need of support.

I know it might be contradictory. But keep reading.

At that age, most single women have had it with men. From heartbreaks to abuses.

Single women in their thirties are mostly not interested in so much support from men.

Not that they are not interested in it, but the long years of already taking full charge of their lives without distractions would have created some tainted feelings in them.

Hence they become almost immune to too much support from men.

Pay for dates, but be careful with what you do behind them, so you don’t get them pissed.

Things as simple as getting them a mobile phone could trigger memories and make you get the “did I tell you I couldn’t buy it” treatment.

They now have no barrier to age.

Well, they are already way past the societal discrimination, so why bother. Single women in their thirties are less concerned with the age of men who approach them.

So many duos are even seen as normal;

Single women in their 30’s with Men in their 20’s

Single women in their 30’s with Men in their 40’s

Single women in their 30’s with Men in their 50’s

Single women in their 30’s with Men in their 60’s

Don’t be surprised if your 30-something single female friend introduces you to her half a century aged boyfriend.

They now have scheduled playtime.

Maybe when they are younger, they might have more frivolities. But most single women in their thirties are prone to have more planned sex.

Yes, they can have some first-date sex here and there, but they are more skeptical and selective with who gets down with them.

However, scientifically, they will just be reaching their sex peak at that age.

A bit of friendly advice will be to appreciate both parties.

They might be different in so many ways, but one thing is common between the two classes of people, which is that they have both endured the pain of not finding real love at a younger age like most people.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

