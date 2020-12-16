The Disciplined Pursuit of Less

On the surface, working on multiple things at once can seem like a state of hyper-focus or flow. But in reality, it’s the ultimate state of distraction. While the brain can seemingly focus on multiple things at once, it is impossible to be in multiple states of flow at one time.

Human beings, it seems, are at their best when immersed deeply in something challenging.

Cal Newport

With multitasking, each task only gets a few precious seconds of attention before the brain has to move on. It’s like a long strand of Christmas lights where there isn’t enough electric power to keep all the bulbs lit.

So some bulbs light up, only to immediately go out as another bulb further down the strand lights up. Yes, there are moments of near perfection in multi-tasking, but ultimately the strand fails and is worthless.

On the other hand, Deep Work engages the mind in a 100% engaged state.

Deep work requires long uninterrupted stretches of time, to accomplish cognitively intensive work that leads to breakthroughs and high-quality and non-replicable work (think: writing, research, strategy).

So why are we in such a big damn hurry? Because, everything today is about the destination. Because we no longer value anything about the journey. Because we no longer perceive anything of value in the traveling.

“The Indians Called it Maize”

I love America. But this land belonged to the Indians long before we arrived with the Pumpkin Pie and the bullets. But that’s a story for another day.

I’ve never really known any American Indians, but I love the spirituality and intentionality of the people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The only indigenous person I’ve met is Chief Noc-A-Homa. He was the original mascot of the Atlanta Braves from the 1950’s until 1986. Oddly enough, the Chief was actually a Canadian Indian of the Odawa Indian tribe. Only in America do we hire a Canadian to play the part of an American Indian, but I digress.

If the Braves scored, he came out of the teepee and did a little dance. Would never fly today.

As a kid growing up in Atlanta, we used to visit the Chief in the teepee for autographs during the games. The Braves never scored so you could hang out with him for the whole game.

A few years ago I participated in a Native American Sweat Lodge ceremony. A sweat lodge is a low profile hut, typically dome-shaped (see above). Twelve participants gather in a circle, sitting “criss-cross, applesauce” or what we used to refer to as “Indian style” before that term went out of favor. Glowing hot rocks are stacked in the center of the tent. It’s excruciatingly hot. And the ceremony is not short. They are notoriously patient people.

The sweat is an offering to the Gods – in anticipation of the harvest, or the battle, etc. Similar to purifying yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka. (Click here is you don’t get that reference.)

There were lots of offerings to the gray wolf and the west wind. There was chanting. I smoked something in a pipe. Didn’t inhale, though.

It was interesting except the lady next to me was nekkid; nothin’ on but her Keds. (I don’t think her cornbread was done in the middle.)

The Wise Man believes profoundly in silence—the sign of a perfect equilibrium. Silence is the absolute poise or balance of body, mind, and spirit.

Dr. Charles Eastman

Wahpeton Santee Sioux

(1858-1939)

Indigenous Americans knew something about deep work long before Cal Newport. They recognized the wisdom in stillness and quiet. And I think they also knew that all this busyness can steal your soul.

Think Week

My friend, and NY Times best-selling author, Tommy Newberry is a fan of the “Rejuvenation Day”. That is, as often as possible, you should take a day to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit. It’s not a day to run errands or go to the Dentist. It’s a day to turn off the phone, unplug everything and just be still. p

See, sometimes you don’t realize how fast you’re moving until you stop. Like the end of a roller-coaster ride. When the car stops abruptly, but your body wants to keep moving.

The goal is to do something that allows your mind to get still. Last quarter I took a day off and built a small, wood railing in my backyard. No phone. No internet. No music. Just peace and quiet. It took a while to relax. It took a while to stop reaching for my phone. (Okay, maybe I reached for it a few times and it wasn’t there.) But after a few hours I started to settle in. My mind got quieter and more focused.

As I worked on the fence, I started thinking about deep work. (This story is a result of those thoughts.) How else could I connect Chief Knock-a-Homa and Shawshank Redemption together? And in the next paragraph, I’ll weave in Michelangelo. Wait for it…

You need to sit lonely on the floor in a quiet room in order to hear your own voice and not let it drown in the noise of others.

Charlotte Eriksson

Michelangelo

A few years ago I visited the Sistine Chapel at The Vatican in Rome, Italy. When Michelangelo was selected by Pope Julius II to paint the ceiling, he was mostly a sculptor. He was reluctant to take the work, but eventually agreed. Nobody says no to the Pope. He started work in 1508.

By 1512, the ceiling contained 343 figures, each painted meticulously. He started in one corner and worked outward. The artistry and detail from start to finish is remarkably different.

You can literally see the transformation of Michelangelo’s artistry evolve across the ceiling.

It’s an incredible example of what deep work can produce.

Final Thoughts

For most of us, being overcommitted is a part of our daily lives. Maybe it’s because of our jobs or our busy family life.

But since we have a few more months in lockdown, let’s take full advantage. Let’s take some time to unplug. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pause, rejuvenate and think. Who knows, you might decide you like it.