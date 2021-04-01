Get Daily Email
The Effects of Religious Fanaticism on Mental Health

The Effects of Religious Fanaticism on Mental Health

A study done by the Journal of Religion & Health showed higher rates of mental health issues in those who worshipped a vengeful god, than those who followed a deistic or kindly god.

Since primitive times, humans have had a sense of religion; that there is some all-powerful being or force that put us on this planet. We have often heard stories of ancient groups of humans worshiping elements. As time passed, so the concepts of religion and worship evolved.

A study done in 2014 by the Journal of Religion & Health showed higher rates of mental health issues in those who worshipped a vengeful God, than those who followed a deistic or kindly god. Respondents suffered more from social anxiety, paranoia, obsessive thinking, and compulsions.

Medical answers and personal choice seem to be at odds with each other, depending on the conditions and factors that create the choice.

It’s important to note that every religion has extremists, every religion has moderates, and every religion has people that follow without purpose.

One 2005 study showed that adults in poor health were less likely to succumb to depression if they held religious beliefs. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including:

About Ross Victory

Ross Victory is an American author, singer/songwriter, and travel enthusiast. He published his first book Views from the Cockpit in 2019.
Connect with Ross on Instagram and Facebook.

