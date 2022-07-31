The Failure Formula For Success In Relationships

Ican’t seem to get this right.

Every time I think this is the one, something happens that demonstrates differently.

I am so tired.

These are some thoughts that may go through your mind every time we experience an unexpected relationship end.

It is difficult when there is the hope for a long-lasting relationship and then you see it end unexpected or not in the way you hoped.

We often feel as a failure and think that we can’t sustain a relationship.

Today I have good news for you, like I had for myself.

We can learn from our mistakes.

We are ready for another relationship when we can take apart what we need to do better and differently in a future one.

This can only be learnt at times unfortunately from our mistakes.

…

The best thing to do, rather than be hard on yourself is understanding that our mistakes in life turns out to be our best teachers.

We can identify and think as a failure, or we can learn and continue to grow and develop which in turn will attract like-minded persons.

The search and wait will be over, because as you continue to evolve as a lifelong learner of relationships, you will meet others who are doing similar and will eventually meet the person who is right for you.

Quite often society bases our success on economic and social status.

When we experience failures, we may at times covertly believe that we no longer can be held in the esteem we previously had. While there are social events that you may be excluded from as a single person, don’t be discouraged just yet.

The only identity that should count is the one we give ourselves.

While others perspective of us can have impact, we can either live up to their beliefs about us or we can choose to live in the way where we honor ourselves best.

…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Divorce and the end of long-term relationships can leave us devoid of the self-esteem we previously held of ourselves.

Don’t be discouraged.

Take the time to:

Learn from your mistakes — A relationship involves more than one person and there are things that you would have done, that contributed to the demise of the relationship. Holding only another accountable is indicative of not owning you and being responsible.

Don’t engage in self-blame — While you should own your role in the demise of the relationship. Self-blame serves no useful purpose and leads down a road of depression, sadness, and low morale.

Appreciate you — All of us have positive and negatives. Focus on the wonderful qualities that make you who you are, also be aware of the triggers that can pose challenges in a relationship and determine effective ways to manage through such.

Take time to learn and grow — Running from one relationship right into a next is not always best, depending on the situation surrounding the end of the last. If you believe you need time…take it…yourself and your future partner will thank you for it.

Don’t let the past failure bring walls and isolation from meeting another — When a relationship ends unexpectedly and you are left nursing wounds, it is a natural emotional response to attempt to protect yourself from future emotional pain.

We create the walls to protect us, but at the same time, it also keeps others out!

Eventually when you believe you are ready it would be necessary to break down some of the walls as the right partner may be on the next side of the wall, but can’t wait indefinitely for you!

…

There isn’t any exact science to maneuver relationships, even amidst your best effort, intentions and desires, relationships may end.

Relationships are dynamic and change from time to time.

Blaming yourself and viewing yourself as a failure because a relationship has ended, denies you the opportunity to gain experience and grown.

So, keep hopeful, as you learn from the failures, it could lead to your best relationship ever!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***