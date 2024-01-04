The Four Big Mistakes That Turned Me From a Husband Into an Ex

Before we dive in, let’s get something straight — I’m not here to preach or play the blame game. Far from it.

I’m telling you all this because I believe in learning from our mistakes, and boy, did I mess things up.

I’ll be honest; it wasn’t easy for me to write down this confession, to share the flawed chapters of my life. But if my experiences can help even one person out there avoid making the same mistakes, then it’s worth it.

So here we are — just you, me, and my past errors. And you know what? It feels liberating. There’s something cathartic about acknowledging where you went wrong, about owning up to your part in the story.

And hey, if you’re reading this, chances are, you might be going through a rough patch yourself. Or maybe you’re just curious. Either way, I want you to know that it’s okay. We’re all human, and we all mess up sometimes. What matters is how we pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and try to do better next time.

Let’s get to it — here are the four big mistakes I made as a husband. Trust me, you’ll want to avoid these pitfalls if you can.

1. I always wanted to win the argument

I used to think that winning arguments was the key to success in a relationship. I mean, who doesn’t want to be right, am I right?

But here’s the thing — focusing on winning every argument is like trying to win a game of chess without realizing that you’re playing checkers. It’s not just about being right, it’s about understanding each other and finding a middle ground.

So let’s break this down a bit. When we’re in the heat of an argument, our brains go into fight-or-flight mode. We become so focused on defending our viewpoint that we often forget to listen to what the other person is saying. We stop hearing their words, their feelings, their perspective. And that is where the real problem lies.

Winning an argument might give you a temporary sense of satisfaction, but at what cost?

Does it bring you closer as a couple?

Or does it simply drive a wedge between you, creating resentment and bitterness that continues long after the argument itself has ended?

I wanted to be right so bad, that I overlooked one crucial fact — a marriage isn’t a competition. It’s not about proving who’s smarter or more logical; it’s about working together to find solutions, to grow as individuals and as a couple.

My advice to you — the next time you find yourself gearing up for an argument, take a deep breath. Remind yourself that it’s not about who’s right or wrong, it’s about understanding each other. Listen to your partner’s viewpoint, validate their feelings, and look for a solution that respects both of you.

In a marriage, the only victory worth pursuing is the one where both of you feel heard, understood, and valued.

If you ever find yourself struggling to let go of that need to win, just remember — there’s no medal for winning an argument, but there’s a whole lot of love to be gained from understanding. So let go of the need to win.

2. I kept saying “nothing is wrong”

The infamous “nothing is wrong” line. It seems so harmless, doesn’t it?

Just three little words, often spoken in an attempt to keep the peace, to avoid conflict, to maintain the status quo. But let me tell you, from personal experience, it’s a trap. And I fell into it, hard.

When we say “nothing is wrong,” what we’re really doing is burying our feelings. We’re putting up a wall, shutting out our partner from our inner world. We might think we’re doing them a favor, sparing them from our troubles. But in reality, we’re creating a disconnect, a gap that can slowly but surely drive a wedge between us.

Because here’s the thing — relationships are built on communication. They thrive on honesty, on openness, on vulnerability. And when we hide our feelings, when we pretend everything’s okay when it’s not, we’re shutting down those channels of communication. We’re saying, “I don’t trust you enough to share my feelings with you.” Or worse, “Your comfort is more important than my emotional well-being.”

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying you should unload every minor annoyance or fleeting emotion on your partner. But when something’s bothering you, when you’re hurt or upset or frustrated, it’s important to express those feelings constructively. To let your partner in, to give them a chance to understand, to support you.

And I know, it’s easier said than done. It takes courage to be vulnerable, to open up about our feelings. But believe me, the payoff is worth it. Because when we share our feelings, we’re not just venting or seeking sympathy. We’re inviting our partner into our world, we’re strengthening our bond, we’re building a relationship based on mutual understanding and respect.

If you find yourself habitually saying “nothing is wrong,” take a moment to reflect. Ask yourself why you’re holding back. Is it fear of conflict, or rejection, or judgement?

Or is it simply a habit, a learned behavior from a society that often tells us to hide our feelings?

Whatever the reason, know that it’s okay to feel, and it’s okay to express those feelings.

In a relationship, honesty isn’t just about not lying. It’s about being true to your feelings, to your partner, to yourself.

3. I didn’t know when to apologize and shut up

It’s a tricky one, isn’t it?

We often think of communication as key in a relationship, and it is, but there’s also an art to knowing when silence is the best response.

I was always quick to defend myself, to explain away my actions, to justify my behavior. I thought that by doing so, I was standing my ground, showing strength. But looking back, I realize that all I was doing was allowing my ego to take the driver’s seat.

Apologizing seemed like admitting defeat. It felt like I was handing over the power, opening myself up to be vulnerable, to be wrong. And that terrified me.

But what I failed to understand then was that apologizing isn’t about losing or winning. It’s about respect. It’s about saying, “I see your pain, and I acknowledge my role in causing it.” It’s about putting your relationship above your need to be right.

Then there’s the second part — shutting up. Now, this doesn’t mean sulking in silence or giving your partner the silent treatment. That’s just another form of manipulation.

No, shutting up in this context means giving your partner space to express their feelings, to vent, to heal. It means actively listening without interrupting, without defending, without trying to fix things. Because sometimes, all we need is to be heard.

I didn’t know how to do that. I would apologize, sure, but then I’d jump right back into explaining or defending myself. I didn’t give her the space she needed to process her feelings, to express her pain. And by doing so, I was telling her that my need to be heard was more important than her need to heal.

Here’s what I’ve learned: Apologizing is an act of love. It’s saying, “I value our relationship more than my ego.” And shutting up, truly listening to your partner, is an act of respect. It’s saying, “Your feelings matter. Your voice matters. You matter.”

And isn’t that what we all want in a relationship? To feel loved, respected, valued?

4. I kept complaining about my relationship to other people

This one’s something many of us are guilty of.

You might think, “What’s the big deal? Everyone vents about their partners from time to time, right?” Well, yes and no.

You see, there’s a fine line between healthy venting and constant complaining. The occasional venting can be therapeutic, a way to let off steam, gain perspective, or seek advice. But when it becomes a habit, when every conversation about your partner is a litany of complaints, that’s when it becomes a problem.

Why? Well, for starters, by constantly focusing on the negatives, I was feeding my dissatisfaction. It’s like that old saying, “Where attention goes, energy flows.” The more I complained, the bigger my problems seemed, and the worse my relationship appeared.

Then, there’s the impact on the people I was complaining to. They were only hearing one side of the story, my side. They didn’t know the beautiful moments, the shared laughter, the tender gestures. All they heard was the bad stuff, which painted a pretty grim picture of my relationship.

And you know what happens when you constantly hear negative things about someone?

You start to view them negatively. So, without intending to, I was turning my friends and family against her. I was influencing their opinions, straining their relationships with her.

But perhaps the most damaging part was that by complaining to others, I was avoiding dealing with my issues directly. Instead of communicating with her, I was talking behind her back. I was missing out on opportunities to resolve our conflicts, to strengthen our bond.

It’s okay to get advice or perspective from others, but your primary source of communication should always be your partner. Because at the end of the day, they’re the one you’re in a relationship with. They’re the one you need to understand and be understood by. And they deserve the chance to address any issues, just as much as you do.

No one hands us a manual on how to be a perfect partner when we say our vows. Marriage is a journey filled with learning curves, U-turns, and sometimes, dead ends. And let’s face it, we all make mistakes. That’s simply part of being human.

But what if we could learn not just from our own mistakes, but also from those made by others? What if these lessons could transform our relationships?

