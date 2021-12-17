There is a wide spectrum of qualities that humans can express. When a man shies away from characteristics that are typically labeled feminine, he often suffers. Today’s guest straddles the masculine/feminine divide to express the full range of man. He is happier and more powerful as a result.

Have you ever considered who you would be if, from a young age, there wasn’t an incredible amount of encouragement to be masculine?

Maybe you were one of the lucky ones, who didn’t get called a wimp for having feelings, or who wasn’t told to man up. But most boys, in some way, shape or form, were told to hide qualities that were feminine or “girly.”

Sure, there are biological differences between men and women, but that doesn’t mean you have to forego or avoid what our culture has labeled “feminine” qualities. These days the younger generations are showing us that gender is not as binary as we were taught. And there is a lot more power and pleasure available to you when you embrace qualities from the whole spectrum.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Seth Studley, is hypermasculine on the one hand — he hunts, loves to jumps from high places and rarely wears a shirt. He also embraces his feminine side on the other hand, as an amazing listener and counselor. As a therapist, Seth has worked with female teams for 15 years and has learned to embrace the full range of manlihood, including what could be seen as feminine characteristics.

In this playful and deep conversation we talked about…

What a blend of masculine and feminine energy can look like in a man

can look like in a man How to let go of the stigma of embracing feminine qualities

of embracing feminine qualities Taking on vulnerability as strength

The anatomy of marriage , sex and family

, sex and family Why Seth’s wife punched him in the eye and how it benefited their relationship

—

Seth is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and along with his wife Melanie are the couple behind the Anatomy Of Marriage Podcast, a show that helps couples make sense of messy marriages. Together they share the story of how they fixed their own nearly failed 13 year marriage to help couples realize that they are not alone.

They rethink some of the biggest topics in marriage like Communication, Sex, Expectations, Domestic Violence, Identity, Mental Health, Divorce and then they talk through those ideas with amazing professionals in the marriage space!

—

Previously published on shanajamescoaching.com