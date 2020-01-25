Life is full of challenges.

We only control two things…

Our mindset.

Our response.

A reaction is non-calculated action to a circumstance. It is not thought out.

We must not react. Only respond. With control.

I like to consider my life like a game of chess.

I play the game to win.

I need my challenger in order to play.

The only way I get better is to experience higher levels of challengers, challenges.

I can only control my own mindset (strategy) and response (moves).

I take action knowing that my challenger will respond…

… and that does not keep me from taking action. I respond.

I play the game to win.

I try to anticipate my challenger’s response.

Sometimes I am correct, sometimes I am not.

With each of my challenger’s actions, my own strategy and response shifts.

If I maintain the same strategy, but my strategy is nullified, I will not succeed.

My responsibility is in making certain I continue to investigate my strategy to make certain that I am responding to the current conditions.

And I play to win. The goal is checkmate.

To win, I must control my mindset and response better than my challenger.

I must be better than any challenges… or become better.

We don’t become better by facing easier challenges, but by facing bigger challenges.

Only by facing bigger challenges can we see our growth.

Such is life.

We must recognize that we cannot avoid challenges in our life. They will continue to come.

If we shrink from them, we will be owned by our challenges.

If we become bigger and better than our challenges, we will continue to experience challenges…

…but we can continue to uplevel our game from strength and power.

We take ownership of our own performance…

Our mindset. Our response.

We will win. We can win. We must win.

But we must own our mindset and response. We must face our challenges.

They make us better. Challenges will not shrink from us. They will come. We must be prepared.

Our mindset strong.

Our responses controlled.

Ever adapting to reality.

The game is never the same as when we start.

My question for you, are you playing the game to win…

…or have you given up?

