The Goal Is Checkmate

The Goal Is Checkmate

The only way I get better is to experience higher levels of challengers, challenges.

by

Life is full of challenges.

We only control two things…

Our mindset.

Our response.

A reaction is non-calculated action to a circumstance. It is not thought out.

We must not react. Only respond. With control.

I like to consider my life like a game of chess.

I play the game to win.

I need my challenger in order to play.

The only way I get better is to experience higher levels of challengers, challenges.

I can only control my own mindset (strategy) and response (moves).

I take action knowing that my challenger will respond…

… and that does not keep me from taking action. I respond.

I play the game to win.

I try to anticipate my challenger’s response.

Sometimes I am correct, sometimes I am not.

With each of my challenger’s actions, my own strategy and response shifts.

If I maintain the same strategy, but my strategy is nullified, I will not succeed.

My responsibility is in making certain I continue to investigate my strategy to make certain that I am responding to the current conditions.

And I play to win. The goal is checkmate.

To win, I must control my mindset and response better than my challenger.

I must be better than any challenges… or become better.

We don’t become better by facing easier challenges, but by facing bigger challenges.

Only by facing bigger challenges can we see our growth.

Such is life.

We must recognize that we cannot avoid challenges in our life. They will continue to come.

If we shrink from them, we will be owned by our challenges.

If we become bigger and better than our challenges, we will continue to experience challenges…

…but we can continue to uplevel our game from strength and power.

We take ownership of our own performance…

Our mindset. Our response.

We will win. We can win. We must win.

But we must own our mindset and response. We must face our challenges.

They make us better. Challenges will not shrink from us. They will come. We must be prepared.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Our mindset strong.

Our responses controlled.

Ever adapting to reality.

The game is never the same as when we start.

My question for you, are you playing the game to win…

…or have you given up?

 

 

A version of this post was previously published on mikekitko.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: unsplash

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book, The Imposter in Charge. Mike leads The Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of men who wish to experience and embrace their inner sacred steward to build intense personal power, define and step into their purpose, and create a safe, loving, empowering, and prosperous home for their family.

