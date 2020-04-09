The Great Discrepancy

good news is what I hear
good news, it changes me
good news I now fear
fear to tell of what I found
fear they won’t quite understand
fear, fear, fear is abound
why does it tear me deep
why can’t I share the good
why don’t I even say a peep
oh my heart aches for those around
oh how I wish they knew what I did
oh if only my fear would not stand to abound
—
Previously published on medium
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: David J. Meyer
Leave a Reply
.