The Great Discrepancy

good news is what I hear

good news, it changes me

good news I now fear

fear to tell of what I found

fear they won’t quite understand

fear, fear, fear is abound

why does it tear me deep

why can’t I share the good

why don’t I even say a peep

oh my heart aches for those around

oh how I wish they knew what I did

oh if only my fear would not stand to abound

—

Previously published on medium

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: David J. Meyer