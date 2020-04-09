Get Daily Email
The Great Discrepancy

To have good news and not share it.

good news is what I hear

good news, it changes me

good news I now fear

fear to tell of what I found

fear they won’t quite understand

fear, fear, fear is abound

why does it tear me deep

why can’t I share the good

why don’t I even say a peep

oh my heart aches for those around

oh how I wish they knew what I did

oh if only my fear would not stand to abound

Previously published on medium

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: David J. Meyer

About David J. Meyer

The way I survive in this world is by writing...well technically I write software, but still "writing". However, I also have many other passions including roasting coffee, outdoors, krav maga, and much more! To put it simply: I love learning and trying new things that help make me a better man. I also love writing and sharing what I learn along the way! My main source of passion and wisdom comes from my faith in Jesus, which provides me with a lot of wisdom in life about striving to become a better man of God.

