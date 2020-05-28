By Omeleto

.

.

A young man comes into a gym for a one-to-one boxing lesson with a washed-up fighter, but finds himself in a confrontation that proves more than either man bargained for — and will change both their lives forever.

Director and writer Nick Flugge’s quirky comedy short employs deft writing and ace performances to explore masculinity in an offbeat, humorous way.

Dialogue is brought to vivid life with brisk pacing and crack comic timing, landing LOL-worthy one-liners while hinting at the deeper conflicts underlining both main characters and their interaction with one another. The two main actors play off one another beautifully, bringing both moments of doubt and humor and making for a pleasure to watch.

The premise of the film may be compact and limited to a precise time and place, but “The Hook” is able to tease out the internal conflicts and tension that often come with being a man — all while landing sharply drawn laughs.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

[Applause]

00:12

[Music]

00:26

[Music]

00:32

[Music]

00:48

[Music]

01:01

hello I’m I’m your 8 o’clock and 11 oh

01:06

look look through your website

01:20

alright let’s get changed I I am changed

01:27

[Music]

01:35

to be honest I normally am more of a

01:39

swimmer but you know it was past this

01:41

place and I just thought why not because

01:44

you know get to let it all out I think

01:47

you know because the last thing you want

01:48

is a load of pent-up aggression coming

01:50

out when you know you’re not expecting

01:52

it you know cuz you could be at work or

01:54

you compare them that’s a post office or

01:56

you know the fishmonger mom again I

01:59

don’t know why I said fishmonger oh hey

02:02

still have fish mongers I’m skipping

02:15

well that’s two kinds it’s giving her a

02:19

lot both kinds of an injuries

02:30

once hit myself in the face with a

02:33

tennis racket when I was trying to kill

02:34

a bee I mean the only I should know

02:37

about

02:37

okay let me think well that’s all right

02:45

[Applause]

02:50

where’s you stay out

03:20

[Music]

03:36

[Music]

03:38

right well I think I’ve realized the

03:40

problem eyes are too long okay your

03:52

Twitter yes no problem pop these on

04:09

[Applause]

04:42

spoke to him what are you up to nothing

04:47

what are you some sort weirdo or

04:48

something no really what’s your name ed

04:53

what ed would handle

05:15

ask me on the bottom obviously

05:25

okay look I’m sorry but you know I was

05:29

just a bit nervous about meeting you

05:35

anyway

05:37

what about you know we go for some lunch

05:40

I mean I think I saw Greg’s out there

05:44

You’ve nuts not a pastry fan nothing’s

05:48

changed

05:48

well I thought the we could rekindle get

05:52

out okay okay

06:03

I haven’t done I haven’t had my hour

06:11

what you had me an hour what you’re

06:14

talking about

06:15

I mean I’ve booked a one to one hour

06:17

session there’s still about 45 minutes

06:20

left so you know you’re gonna have to

06:21

finish the session I mean that it’s

06:23

probably consumer rights or something

06:25

yes serious yes I am actually just to

06:43

check is it still a one-to-one if you’re

06:46

over there hey buddy don’t me feel like

06:50

it won’t I want it feels more like a one

06:52

just just me look at least learn to

07:01

throw a punch properly yeah you’re not

07:03

gonna hurt anyone with your thumb are

07:04

you yeah bend your knees both thumbs up

07:07

turn the punch turn it let’s go give me

07:10

a lift

07:11

it’s not with the thumb no it’s not with

07:12

a bloody farm let’s go give me a lift

07:14

straight right across that’s better for

07:18

I’ve got two left right left right let’s

07:21

go

07:22

that’s better go right hand key again

07:30

I guess if anyone knows how to throw a

07:32

punch it’s probably you yeah hey yeah

07:37

Chris I was wondering yeah they call you

07:39

worm the hook why’s that

07:41

it’s a punch oh yeah anyone I flew it

07:45

people need to know about it yeah I used

07:47

to wait for the right hand to come

07:49

across move just to the last moment back

07:53

just beneath the ribs yeah I just say

07:55

they knew about it yeah I knew about

07:57

that okay thanks me balanced yourself

08:00

for a straight left lifting my left

08:02

shoulder that’s it good go again twist

08:06

from the hips go for the left twist the

08:10

punch with the knuckles that’s it right

08:13

hand across

08:13

just to oh we’re here Chris um I just

08:16

wanted to say you know I don’t I don’t

08:20

you know well I don’t you know and I you

08:28

know I don’t bloody hell I don’t bloody

08:31

blame you blame me for what you know I

08:35

don’t blame me for leaving what it

08:38

wasn’t your fault I don’t know what

08:39

you’re talking about I mean anyone

08:41

would’ve been scared so I was good well

08:43

yeah I mean there’s nothing wrong with

08:45

being afraid it wasn’t afraid that

08:47

everyone gets scared Sam

09:07

then

09:20

same time tomorrow

10:07

[Music]

10:12

you

10:14

[Music]

10:19

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video