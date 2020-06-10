Get Daily Email
The Importance of Active vs. Passive Voice in Protest Coverage

The Importance of Active vs. Passive Voice in Protest Coverage

Make sure to pay attention when you see news outlets write in passive voice or blur agency. They are making very subtle value judgments.

by

Screenshot of these tweets taken May 31, 2020

Adding race into it, as a generally knowledgeable news-consumer (I’m a communication professor and journalist), I very rarely see news outlets write about the crimes of black folk in passive voice. They typically write about black crime in active voice, giving black people agency for the things they do. However, they are far more likely to write about the crimes of white folk, especially if they are police, in passive voice.

When journalists and news outlets write about police violence in the passive voice, but write about the violence of black people in active voice, they are making a value judgment. It may not seem “deep,” but can be an implicit cultural commentary. I would argue that journalists have an ethical, professional and moral obligation to remain in active voice and attribute agency clearly to the reader. It’s a small detail with big importance.

Previously Published on Medium

About Joshua Adams

Joshua Adams is a writer and assistant professor of media and communications at Salem State University.

