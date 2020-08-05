Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Invisible Skin

The Invisible Skin

I don’t want to be judged for the skin I wear.

by

I stand alone

looking at the color of my skin

That made me invisible to the world

Giving birth to a rage that has grown within

. . .

I don’t want to be judged for the skin I wear

but for good work and actions to be fair

The stares I get ignores the ‘human’ I am and what I stand for

I feel appraised and sense my feelings roar

. . .

My colored skin exhibits stares of neglect

And the slightest things I do becomes oddly twisted

My actions are watched by people around

And I fear for my life and try not getting gunned down

. . .

Invisibility is the only solution I can think of

In a world with so much cruelty and minimal love

So the world will stop exposing its anger and hatred

And let me be free in my mind and in my body’s cage

This post was previously published on Equality Includes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

About Macey Malone

I am an observer and write about the little things in life. I enjoy perspective writing that portrays raw and unfiltered observations from my life and travels.

