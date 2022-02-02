The Key Ingredient to a Happy Life that Most People Avoid at all Costs

In the craziest finding of all, less than half the current parents (Fathers 49%/Mothers 40%) believe that children are an essential ingredient in a fulfilling life. And, mothers are less apt to support that statement than fathers.

Premium Mediocrity

This finding reminds me of the concept known as ‘premium mediocrity’, coined by Venkatesh Rao. He suggests that there is an entirely new ecosystem in the US, where people are comfortable with mediocrity. Rao describes premium mediocrity as “the finest bottle of wine at Olive Garden” and “extra-leg-room seats in Economy”. It’s the illusion of luxury, but not an actual luxury. It’s Chaps over Ralph Lauren. It’s Two-Buck Chuck over Charles Shaw wines. It’s Beyond Meat burgers over a delicious, Pittsburgh-style, bone-in ribeye. Basically anything that is lower quality but carries a name brand and a ridiculous mark-up. It’s the illusion of luxury surrounding a mediocre product or experience.

To carry the concept forward, it’s having a “committed, romantic relationship” instead of getting married. It’s getting a dog instead of having children. It’s having a job or career you enjoy rather than paying your dues and grinding out a few years as an apprentice or trainee. And, later, starting your own business and working on your own terms. It’s faux commitment; an Instagram-able life of illusion and mediocrity.

The Gap

The point here is simple. There is an enormous mis-understanding about what brings true happiness. And, it appears that people are chasing fulfillment and happiness in the wrong places.

There is a key ingredient to a fulfilling and happy life and people avoid it at all costs. You can see it in their survey responses. We’ve created a generation that is afraid to take risks; afraid to fail.

It takes risk to commit your life in marriage to one person and publicly accept that risk in front of everyone you know. It takes risk to create another human being and raise children to be productive members of society. It takes risk to have a faith life and gamble that Jesus and Moses and Mohammed were all fairy tales. It takes risk to start your own business and earn or have a lot of money.

It seems that a life of premium mediocrity brings less risk but more happiness. It doesn’t.

No Risk, No Reward

See, what many people fail to realize is that anything worth doing has some risk. And, risk is scary. As James Clear wrote, “Fear is the gas pedal, not the brake.” It’s the risk that makes life exciting. It’s the risk and the reward that creates the opportunity for real happiness and fulfillment to flourish.

It’s taking the risk of getting married and later celebrating a 25th wedding anniversary.

It’s watching your children grow up to become amazing human beings.

It’s starting your own business to work on your own terms.

It’s making/having enough money to be wildly generous to the causes and people you love Perhaps The Great Resignation, when 4 million Americans quit their jobs last July, was just the first tremor in a much larger upheaval. Perhaps we are headed for The Great Divorce next. Or worse.

So, you never answered the question, did you? When was the last time you were genuinely happy? i bet you took some risk to get there, didn’t you? Leave your answer below. I love hearing from my readers and I promise you’ll hear back from me.