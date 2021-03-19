Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

The Key To Real Happiness for Men

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

Today’s Man Alive podcast conversation is with Dr. John Schinnerer, who spent the past 20 years distilling the best research-based tools and methods to help clients overcome anxiety and anger and move towards a contented and purposeful life. Dr. John was one of three experts to consult with Pixar on the Academy Award-winning movie, Inside Out. He is a nationally recognized speaker and an award-winning author with a top-rated blog and over 200 radio appearances.

For many men, stress, relationship conflict, parenting, disappointments in sex and intimacy, can all get in the way of consistent happiness. In this episode, Dr. John sits down with Shana James to talk about how to spend more time feeling happy, relaxed, and at ease.

In today’s episode, Dr. John and Shana discuss:

  • What happiness actually is and how to have more of it
  • How to escape “man box culture” and its painful limitations
  • Realistic optimism – what it is and why it allows you to be happier
  • How to tune into more positive emotions so you can feel better for longer
  • Men who bring their emotions to the workplace and are respected for it

A U.C. Berkeley-trained coach with a Ph.D. in educational psychology, Dr. John Schinnerer, has distilled the very best of research-based tools and methods to help clients overcome anxiety and anger and move towards a happy, contented, and purposeful life.

Dr. John was one of three experts to consult with Pixar on the Academy Award-winning movie, Inside Out. He is a nationally recognized speaker and an award-winning author with a top-rated blog and over 200 radio show appearances.

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

