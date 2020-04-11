By Vimeo

THE LAST HONEY HUNTER from FELT SOUL MEDIA on Vimeo.

In the steep mountain jungles of Nepal’s Hongu River valley, members of the isolated Kulung culture have risked their lives for generations scaling dangerous cliffs to collect a wild and toxic honey. Deep and dark, the film glides through a misty world of forest spirits, dreams, and woodsmoke to share the story of the leader of the harvest and his final journey.

We owe our access to this story and the trust of the Kulung community to the decade of work the dZi Foundation dzi.org has done in this remote region of Nepal.

A co-production by camp4collective.com and feltsoulmedia.com, in association with the dZi Foundation and National Geographic

Read the National Geographic story here by Mark Synnott with photographs by Renan Ozturk: nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2017/07/honey-hunters-bees-climbing-nepal/

For a behind the scenes glimpse of the making of the film, here’s an edit by Renan Ozturk for The North Face: youtube.com/watch?v=QL-0TAw5rjg

Crew

Directed and Edited by Ben Knight

Principle Cinematography by Ben Knight and Renan Ozturk

Produced by Ben Ayers, Renan Ozturk and Travis Rummel

Associate Producer — Jeff Resnick

Additional Cinematography — Matt Irving, Ben Ayers, Taylor Rees

Aerial — Renan Ozturk

Awards

The Cartel Award for Best Documentary* | Camden International Film festival

Grand Prize | Krakow Mountain Film Festival

Best Film Mountain Culture | Banff Mountain Film Festival

Best Culture and Nature Film | Bilbao Mendi Film Festival

Best Visuals | Kendall Mountain Film Festival

Best Short Documentary | Bend Film festival

Audience Choice Award | Katmandu International Film Festival

Best Cinematography | New York Wild Film Festival

Audience Choice Short Documentary | Thessaloniki International Film Festival

Academy Award qualifying | Short Documentary Competition 2019

