Home / Featured Content / The Last Thing I Wrote Before Rehab

The Last Thing I Wrote Before Rehab

It might tell the whole story, but I don’t remember.

by

I’ve waited some time to share this — I always intended to wait “long enough.”I’m better now, but they tell me I’ll never be better.
Not truly.

As the big day approached, I needed to mark the occasion with one last epic bender.

One more for the road…

That road was long, the better part of 48 hours.
Two days and two nights of “One last time.”

The only remaining artifact of those two dark days is below.
The product of too much “This is it!”

I don’t know what it means — I didn’t know then, and I don’t know now.

It’s probably better not to ask…

The Underside of Rock Bottom

3:17 a.m. Sunday: “Finished”
5:07 p.m. Sunday: Edited to remove the most gibberish gibberish
6:00 p.m. Sunday: Check-in
— — — They always do check-in late on Sunday afternoon

. . .

“It is impossible to lose everything and still be alive.”

~Mokokoma Mokhonoana

. . .

Staring up at the underside of rock bottom
Sullen gurgling beneath my feet
Shadowy demons dance and twirl
Wisps of smoky forms elusive

Reality not just out of reach
Nowhere in this collection
Of blasphemers and sodomites
Demons in my shoes

Eternal pain and despairing shrieks
Wrathful and sullen
Eternity in flaming tombs
Two dozen snapper caps

. . .

Another unbaptized pagan
Lustful desires for flesh-pleasure
When did I become so cold
And abandon all hope?

Quart of tequila, quart of rum
Case of Budweiser, two bags of weed
As the weasels close in
A whole galaxy of pills

They want my name
As if I recall
Shadowy figures again
Dance as they crawl

. . .

Temporary insanity permanent hysteria
Socially distant from sensibility
Decomposing from within
Chewing meat under my bed

I’m the mayor of the City of Woe
A worm-monster
Presiding over a river of boiling blood
And fire

The drugs fear nothing
Not the rats skittering up my leg
Or the pending physical
and mental collapse

. . .

My reflection smiled back
Now my mirror is empty
Never give your real name
To the backside of life

Helpless irresponsibility
Depraved
What used to be a man
In the depths of a binge

It’s what I’ve become
Some doom-struck gimp
Who couldn’t handle the pressure
Of self-imposed exile

. . .

Complete severance of connection
Between the body and the brain
Phenomena existence
Phantasm orgasm

I’ve seen the floor open up
A grotesque mouth
Revealing a plaque-covered
Maniacal green-teeth grin

A vaguely reptilian cast of dogs
Draped in Acapulco shirts
Glazed eyes that drip slobber
Insanely dilated

. . .

Visit with my long-dead Grandmother
Her tiny black, gold-rimmed monocle
Screaming gibberish
Warning of the bats

I had no choice
Cut her memory adrift
Hope she doesn’t remember
What was never real

Turn your back on a person
But never on the stimulants
The desperate assumption
That it all means something

. . .

I’m insane
I can feel it in my bones

If home is where my heart is
Then my heart has lost its soul

This post was previously published on ILLUMINATION.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

