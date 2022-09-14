The Last Thing I Wrote Before Rehab

I’ve waited some time to share this — I always intended to wait “long enough.”I’m better now, but they tell me I’ll never be better.

Not truly. As the big day approached, I needed to mark the occasion with one last epic bender. One more for the road… That road was long, the better part of 48 hours.

Two days and two nights of “One last time.” The only remaining artifact of those two dark days is below.

The product of too much “This is it!” I don’t know what it means — I didn’t know then, and I don’t know now. It’s probably better not to ask…

The Underside of Rock Bottom

3:17 a.m. Sunday: “Finished”

5:07 p.m. Sunday: Edited to remove the most gibberish gibberish

6:00 p.m. Sunday: Check-in

— — — They always do check-in late on Sunday afternoon

. . .

“It is impossible to lose everything and still be alive.”

~Mokokoma Mokhonoana

. . .

Staring up at the underside of rock bottom

Sullen gurgling beneath my feet

Shadowy demons dance and twirl

Wisps of smoky forms elusive

Reality not just out of reach

Nowhere in this collection

Of blasphemers and sodomites

Demons in my shoes

Eternal pain and despairing shrieks

Wrathful and sullen

Eternity in flaming tombs

Two dozen snapper caps

. . .

Another unbaptized pagan

Lustful desires for flesh-pleasure

When did I become so cold

And abandon all hope?

Quart of tequila, quart of rum

Case of Budweiser, two bags of weed

As the weasels close in

A whole galaxy of pills

They want my name

As if I recall

Shadowy figures again

Dance as they crawl

. . .

Temporary insanity permanent hysteria

Socially distant from sensibility

Decomposing from within

Chewing meat under my bed

I’m the mayor of the City of Woe

A worm-monster

Presiding over a river of boiling blood

And fire

The drugs fear nothing

Not the rats skittering up my leg

Or the pending physical

and mental collapse

. . .

My reflection smiled back

Now my mirror is empty

Never give your real name

To the backside of life

Helpless irresponsibility

Depraved

What used to be a man

In the depths of a binge

It’s what I’ve become

Some doom-struck gimp

Who couldn’t handle the pressure

Of self-imposed exile

. . .

Complete severance of connection

Between the body and the brain

Phenomena existence

Phantasm orgasm

I’ve seen the floor open up

A grotesque mouth

Revealing a plaque-covered

Maniacal green-teeth grin

A vaguely reptilian cast of dogs

Draped in Acapulco shirts

Glazed eyes that drip slobber

Insanely dilated

. . .

Visit with my long-dead Grandmother

Her tiny black, gold-rimmed monocle

Screaming gibberish

Warning of the bats

I had no choice

Cut her memory adrift

Hope she doesn’t remember

What was never real

Turn your back on a person

But never on the stimulants

The desperate assumption

That it all means something

. . .

I’m insane

I can feel it in my bones

If home is where my heart is

Then my heart has lost its soul

—

