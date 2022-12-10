The Less Capable a Man Is, the More He Loves to Say These Three Sentences

Some people divide men into two types:

A kind of person does everything without making a sound, and when others are amazed, he has already started to do the next thing;

There is another kind of person who looks for excuses to procrastinate every day, complaining about the unsatisfactory life in everyone they meet, making excuses for their failures, and not doing a single thing well.

This is the gap between those who are capable and those who are not.

As the saying goes: “Don’t be afraid of being poor, be afraid of short-sightedness.”

A capable man is not only strong in action but also very responsible. He handles people easily and has a harmonious relationship with those around him.

And the more incompetent a man is, the more he looks down on himself and others. He always likes to say these three sentences!

01 I have already done my best

We often meet such people, whether in work or life, they are used to simply stopping when they encounter problems.

Whenever a problem arises, this person likes to make excuses and pass the responsibility to others instead of reflecting on what they did not do well.

They never think that they are wrong, and they think that it is because others do not work hard that bad results appear. They are quick to blame others.

A sentence that often hangs on this person’s lips is: “I have tried my best, and it is all the fault of so-and-so.”

Such a person likes to make excuses when he has no skills, and likes to talk quickly when he can’t take responsibility. How can he get ahead?

02 It’s almost done, that’s enough

The less capable a person is, the less he cares about doing things and getting them done. Whether it’s small housework or work tasks, it’s fine for him as long as he can skim by or fool people into thinking he completed a task, and he is often unwilling to seriously finish one thing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This kind of person has always been anticlimactic in doing things, and the thunder is loud and the rain is little. If he can perfunctory, he will never do more;

Those who can’t be perfunctory will find excuses to procrastinate. If they really can’t procrastinate, they just let it go.

When you question him, he will always say plausibly: “It’s okay, it’s almost done, is it necessary!”

Such “Mr. Almost” is not uncommon in life. They are lazy and fooled again and again, which will only make the people around them feel cold, and it will be themselves who suffer in the end.

03 What do you women know?

A man with real ability never feels that he is superior to others, and he is always approachable when interacting with others.

The more incompetent a person is, the easier it is to look down on others, often attacking others verbally to elevate themselves, and they don’t know how to respect others at all.

Such men are also easily entangled in “male chauvinism”, often commenting on the women around them, and taunting others in conversation.

When others express their opinions, he likes to pour cold water on them, making fun of others for their ignorance and likes to speak up even if they don’t understand anything.

Even with the closest pillow, it is common for him to sneer. The most common sentence he says to his partner is: “What do women know, long hair but short knowledge.”

He is always blinded by the aura of his imagination, unable to see the contribution of others, and he is very repulsive to accept other people’s views.

He has been living in his world all the time, and his vision and structure will become smaller and smaller.

These three “poisonous words” are very common in life. Someone around you may often say that they never think there is any problem.

A few seemingly ordinary words hide a person’s self-cultivation and ability. People who only complain about everything and always shirk their responsibilities will never achieve great things.

Those who are capable are often down-to-earth doing things and behaving responsibly.

Because they all understand a truth: learn to be a human being first, and then things will be smoother!

Such a man, even if he has no achievements at the moment, will one day rely on his ability to make a career.

Lighting is watching, I hope you have a discerning eye, can find the dusty pearl around you, and work together to live a prosperous life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***