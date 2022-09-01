The Lion and the Lamb: Chapter 3

Even though there was a distance between us and him, I felt that the bond between us was not over. Although I hadn’t seen or spoken to him for years, it was like he was always in my life. Even though our paths diverged and we were with others..

Did you know, August 6th is his birthday.. We haven’t had a birthday together until now.

Is it important? No. Because we had moments with him that even the birthday celebration would fade.

I’m very curious, is he really happy with her? Is she kidding himself? What was it that he had and could not find in me when I had loved so deeply and so beautifully?

Those disappointing sentences that always start with ‘I wish’ are spinning in my mind. When I was in my life, I always used to say ‘if one day someone else can love him more and better than me and make him happier, let him be with him’ But for some reason, I look. His eyes sparkled as he looked at me. Something is missing when you look at it. I can’t explain, but I understand.

Then I come back to the same question. Then why with her? Why not with me?

I’ve spent my life believing that somewhere you still have feelings for me. Do you believe, I still believe. An unfinished story will surely be completed. Actually, our story is full of unfinished business.

Now maybe you will say ‘give up on this love’..

I tried so hard to give up.. To love someone else.. But I realized that I was deceiving myself every time. Sometimes early, sometimes late. I always thought of Lion.

It was like a syndrome for a lamb to love a lion. Yeah! Stockholm syndrome.

I was innocent. He is reckless, brave and always confident.

We had such good times together. That I don’t want to get out of my mind until the last moment of my life, that I live those moments again and again every time I think about it..

Do you think he feels the way he feels when he hugs me while he hugs that girl?

Or is he excited?

What about you reader? Are you a lamb or a lion?

Waiting for your comment! You can find previous parts of the story below!

Stay tuned for the continuation, stay with love!

LAMB

