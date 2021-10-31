The Love in Pursuing a Single Life

I am not married, and I’ve never been in a serious relationship before. And you know what? I’m happier than ever before in my life! So many people think that being single means being lonely, but the truth is that there are so many benefits to this lifestyle, and it’s all about one’s attitude.

In addition, pursuing a single life can be fulfilling, but it also comes with its challenges and everything else in life. In this blog post, we talk about how the happily single find true love because they’re not distracted by worrying about other people or trying to please others.

If we seek paradise outside ourselves, we cannot have paradise in our hearts. — Thomas Merton

. . .

The happily single is not afraid of commitment

The happily single understands that relationships are about to give and take. Loving someone else does not mean you should love yourself less. You shouldn’t be afraid of commitment because it’s an opportunity to build your life with another person, but you mustn’t let fear hold you back from something great!

Commitment does not mean losing yourself or giving up all freedoms. It’s just the opposite: by committing to someone else, you’re gaining more independence than ever before! When two people support each other through everything — good and bad — this means there is absolutely nothing either person cannot handle on their own.

If you have a loving, committed relationship with someone who will always be there for you through thick and thin, then what do you need to fear? The only thing that should hold you back from genuine commitment is your own fear. And if it’s coming from a place of love — which I believe all relationships should come from — then don’t let the idea of giving up some freedoms scare away something great!

There are still plenty more freedoms after committing to someone else: like spending every day learning new things about another person, having fun together, and growing old together in ways we never dreamed possible before. When two people find each other and genuinely fall in love, they can accomplish anything. That kind of support is priceless, not terrifying.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They know what they want and aren’t willing to settle for less

The happily single shouldn’t be afraid of commitment because they know what they want and aren’t ready to settle for less. They’re honest with themselves about their needs, desires, and expectations from a relationship. They won’t let someone else’s insecurities or fears influence whether or not he or she is going after the love that will last a lifetime!

By being self-aware and knowing exactly what it takes to make them happy — including everything from daily routines to major life decisions — this means you have no room left over for settling down with just “anyone.” When you find yourself thinking things like, “I could do better,” then there’s probably somebody out there who can too, And if two people are meant to be together, they’ll probably know it!

So it would be best if you pursued someone who is ideal for you. If the person isn’t the one — if they don’t make your heart race and send butterflies through your stomach at just the thought of him or her smiling back at you — then don’t settle for anything less than that kind of love. It’s worth holding out for because once two people find each other in true love, there will never be any room left over to doubt their love again.

They’re not looking for love because they already found it in themselves

Most single people have already found love in themselves. It’s not about being self-centered; it’s simply knowing what you want and going after it! By loving yourself first, you can expect the same from others.

And when someone loves himself or herself unconditionally — as well as the wonders life has to offer, including another person who treats them right? Then there is nothing that will stop two people from sharing their lives forever.

After all, when two people find genuine love for each other, nothing will stop them from sharing their lives forever! The happily single knows this and isn’t afraid of commitment because they already found the one in themselves, which means no matter what life throws at them? They have someone by their side who can handle it with ease.

They have emotional freedom

They don’t need a partner to feel complete, so they’re free to be themselves around them without feeling judged or pressured into changing who they are to fit their idea of what a relationship should be.

The happily single isn’t afraid of commitment because they don’t need another person to feel complete, so they can relax and be themselves without feeling judged or pressured into changing who they are to have someone by their side.

They know that being in love is about sharing life with your favorite person — not trying to change each other! And when two people come together through mutual respect for one another? Love will always win out over time.

If you’re dating the wrong person, then it’s only natural that things start going downhill from there, which means no matter how hard you try? You won’t be able to save something doomed from the beginning anyway! So if this happens, don’t be afraid to let the relationship go because those who find true love don’t need a partner to feel complete.

Emotional freedom plays a crucial role in why only the happily single find true love; it’s impossible to have genuine chemistry if you aren’t your authentic self. And when two people are their true selves around one another, everything else will fall into place effortlessly.

They have the time and space required to work on their purpose

No matter your relationship status, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to focus on yourself and work towards achieving your goals.

They know they won’t need a partner to complete them because their cup runneth over, and they don’t feel the need to rush into something serious, which means they have the time and space required to work on their purpose; without feeling rushed!

After all, if you’re constantly trying to balance three different lives — as well as not receiving enough support from those around you? It can be difficult (if not impossible) to make progress in any area of life- let alone one that requires total commitment. And when someone finds themselves committed to too many things at once, they’ll start to resent the people around them.

They won’t be able to maintain their happiness because they’re constantly trying to balance three different lives, which means no matter how hard you try? You can never make progress in any area of life if you aren’t fully committed!

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Pexels