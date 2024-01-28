The Mediterranean’s Potential Ascent to a Renewable Energy Powerhouse

When Europeans contemplate their most promising domestic source of green energy, the North Sea often takes the spotlight. With over 15 gigawatts (gw) of offshore wind farms already in operation and projections exceeding 300gw by 2050, the region is a renewable energy juggernaut. However, a new contender is emerging on the horizon, farther south — the Mediterranean. European governments are envisioning the transformation of the Mediterranean into a green-hydrogen hub, leveraging its abundant sunshine for a sustainable energy future.

The Mediterranean region has immense potential with its powerful solar and wind. Spain, for instance, enjoys a daily average of 4.6 kilowatt-hours of sunlight per square meter, while Morocco boasts an impressive 5.6kwh, doubling Germany’s expectations. In certain areas of northern Africa, a unique convergence of abundant sunlight and wind creates an exceptional scenario — a sweet spot primed for powering electrolysers, the devices that employ electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. “There are only ten such locations around the world,” emphasizes Benedikt Ortmann, overseeing the solar business at BayWa, a prominent German energy and construction company.

The success of this vision for Europe’s southern powerhouse promises substantial benefits — a wealth of affordable renewable energy and an opportunity to overhaul carbon-emitting heavy industries. However, the progress of renewable energy projects in the Mediterranean lags behind its northern counterparts.

Presently, solar and wind plants in Germany boast a capacity for around 35,000 more megawatts of energy production than Spain can generate. In the North Sea, over 3,700 new solar and wind projects are in development, according to Rystad Energy, a consultancy, while the Mediterranean has only 346 earmarked projects. Political and regulatory instability in northern Africa, the region showing the most promise for new projects, introduces risks and increases the cost of capital — factors that hinder developers from investing in new ventures.

Even with increased projects across the Mediterranean, the road to a hydrogen economy is a journey yet to unfold. The establishment of new hydrogen pipelines or the repurposing of existing natural-gas pipelines, the creation of a hydrogen market, and securing financing for hydrogen projects are among the hurdles to overcome. The Mediterranean’s transformation into a hub renowned for electrolysers and hydrogen production is a prospect that will take several years to materialize, gradually shifting its identity from beaches and parties to a beacon of sustainable energy innovation.

Photo credit: Nico on Unsplash