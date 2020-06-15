—

The memory that haunts me is the one I do not have.

My memories don’t haunt me. I do not live my life with regrets. OK, maybe if pressed for something I would change, I’ll admit that I probably should have stuck with the piano lessons and taken better care of my teeth.

I don’t have dreams left unfulfilled and I don’t dwell on things I wish I had said or done. Life unfolds. It is full of choices and moments, each of them leading to the places and people that we are today. By and large, my memories are beautiful ones.

But there is one memory that goads me because for me, it doesn’t quite exist.

I do not remember much of my Daughter’s birth day at all.

It’s not for lack or trying and it’s not like I wasn’t paying attention – hardly an experience one fails to notice, regardless of how it goes down. The problem is, that our birth experience did not go as planned and there is much about that day, those events, the hours, days, and weeks that followed that I simply do not hold in conscious memory.

I’m not here to tell you a gruesomely detailed birth story. Let’s go with the short version. I was marked – sort of hilariously to me now – as a high-risk pregnancy due to my “advanced maternal age,” and its offshoots. Please. Despite my high-risk status and that glaring orange sticker on my file, the pregnancy went well enough. I couldn’t stand the sight or smell of toothpaste or leftover meat. I ate filet mignon and Kraft Easy Mac pretty much exclusively for about three months. All of the things the doctors worried about were completely under control. In fact, I came out on the other side healthier and in better shape than when we started.

My labor was induced for plausible reasons, but against my personal better judgment. Let’s just call it a hunch. Zilla’s birth process did not go as planned. A number of factors came together in one perfect storm of circumstance that led to an emergency C-section after a very long and fruitless period of active labor. This much I remember, but that is about the point at which my memory fades. From this point forward, I remember only tiny snippets of detail. I was vaguely aware that something was going wrong, but then…it’s gone.

What memory I do have of the next few hours and beyond are largely from being told afterward what happened. We stayed in the hospital nearly a week and during that time I remember a takeout meal or two brought to me, a movie on the TV in the middle of the night, and one moment where I held Zilla and realized she was there and she was ours and she was perfect. As bizarre as it sounds, the rest I’ve had to piece together from other people’s experiences.

I’ve spent plenty of time since then talking to family, friends, doctors, and my Husband about the whole experience. What happened? Why can’t I remember it myself? Selective memory? A post-traumatic stress reaction? I don’t know. I’ll likely never know any more than what I’ve gleaned from those who were there and who cared for us.

For a very long time it haunted me for various reasons. In some ways, it still does today. It’s strange and sort of terrifying to have missing memories, even if they have been sort of penciled in for me. It is frustrating that I am unable to retrieve them for myself, no matter how I try. I have prayed, “Please God let me remember…I need to know this for myself.” But maybe I don’t.

Perhaps the reason it goads me is that I feel like I should remember more, remember better – especially something of such great import in our lives. I have beat myself up about and come up with a hundred ways it’s my own fault I can’t remember. But it’s not. And in those moments I have to remember to be compassionate and gentle with myself, to allow the whole thing to settle back into proper perspective, and to focus on what I do know for certain:

We are here. We are alive. We are making beautiful memories together. And these memories can haunt me all they like. These I will always remember.

