The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need to Make (17)

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

As we strive for genuine connections, we sometimes tend to rule out people with sarcastic personalities: the ones that come off as brash and cynical all the time. We incline to judge based on surface impressions so we get blinded to the sincerity and loyalty that some of those folks bring to the table.

You probably have that sharp-witted friend who is always quick with the comeback but while their sarcasm may initially rub you the wrong way, sometimes if you look deeper you may find that what you have is a friend who isn’t afraid to speak their mind and give you unfiltered advice. It is just their way of expressing their opinions bluntly, but honestly.

“We incline to judge based on surface impressions so we get blinded to the sincerity and loyalty tat some of those folks bring to the table.”

So, learn to recognize the true value of their sarcasm as you open up to deeper and more authentic connections, and do not always discount the wisdom and sincerity beneath their sarcastic facade.

⚠️Caveat:

Even though some of them may indeed be honest in their interactions, it is not necessarily true of all the sarcastic personalities in your life. It can be challenging to gauge their honesty accurately, especially since honesty in relationships goes way beyond communication styles. However, by considering other factors such as how they behave in different situations, their consistency, reliability, and the overall quality of your interactions with them you will get a fairer idea of the depth of their honesty in your relationships.

