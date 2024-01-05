The New Sexy in Your Relationship

Years into a relationship, when your thick mane of hair is several strands lighter and her tiny waist has expanded with each of your children, will you still find each other sexy?

Physical attraction is the star player in any new relationship – not the only player, but it’s definitely in one of the lead roles. But time is the great equalizer, and eventually, the bloom on any rose fades. Then what happens?

What do you do when you no longer find your partner “sexy” or “hot”?

Changes in physical attraction can be a big problem for couples trying to maintain a spark and active sex life. For many couples, there comes a time when the white-hot desire you felt at the beginning becomes more like a lukewarm curiosity.

There are several problems with this situation, but one of the most challenging is that the lack of physical attraction to your mate doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of desire for sex. This disparity can act as a catalyst for bad choices like cheating.

Defining the New Sexy

It’s important to note that individual experiences may vary, and not everyone undergoes the same shifts in perspective. Some couples naturally recognize that as they both grow and change, what they find attractive about each other has nothing to do with perky breasts or 6-pack abs.

But for those struggling with physical attraction, it can take some intentional effort to come to the same conclusion. This means shifting your definition of sexy from the superficial to the deeper, more permanent qualities in your partner and learning to respond to those.

Does this mean you’ll no longer recognize the physical attraction you may feel to the superficial physical traits you see in others? No, of course not. But it can mean that you can keep the romance alive in your relationship and maintain a mutually satisfying sex life.

So, when you’re looking for what’s hot about your mate, consider the following traits:

Character: Traits like integrity, honesty, and authenticity in a person are extremely attractive. These are traits that strengthen over time. This isn’t to say they’re not present in younger years, but in youth, many people are still struggling with the conviction of these traits.

Confidence: In youth, many people grapple with insecurities about their bodies or appearance, which can affect their self-perception. With age comes a greater acceptance of oneself. Many people become more comfortable in their skin and find confidence in themselves. This can mean greater freedom when it comes to their sexuality. And even becoming unapologetically direct and comfortable with your imperfect body is sexy.

Emotional Connection. Younger relationships may initially place a higher emphasis on physical passion. However, as people age the importance of emotional connection often becomes more prominent in defining a satisfying and sexy relationship.

Lifestyle priorities and health. As we age we may put a heightened emphasis on health and well-being. Watching your partner’s dedication to staying active and healthy can be very sexy.

Shared Interests. Common interests and shared activities may become more central as a relationship matures. These interests can fuel the spark. It can be very sexy to share interests and experiences with someone you’re close to.

Maturity and life experiences together. Life experiences can bring a sense of maturity and depth to relationships, especially when those experiences have been shared. You can’t discount the sexiness of knowing you’ve spent years supporting each other, creating a family, and building a life together. These experiences can foster a deep appreciation that influences physical attraction.

Transforming your definition of sexy from a primarily physical emphasis to a more holistic and multifaceted view that values inner qualities, confidence, shared experiences, and emotional connection is crucial for redefining sexy in your relationship.

Actions to Make the New Sexy a Reality

So, all of the above sounds good, right? But sometimes, what sounds good on paper doesn’t translate into reality, at least not right away. That means you might need to do a little work to make the new sexy your reality.

Actions can drive feelings, which means changing your perception can result in renewed and possibly stronger feelings of physical attraction.

Focus on emotional connection. Building emotional intimacy is crucial for a satisfying sexual relationship. Strengthen your emotional bond through deeper conversations, actively listening to each other, and recognizing your emotional needs and how your partner satisfies them.

Express appreciation. Regularly expressing appreciation for your partner creates warm and affectionate feelings that often becomes reciprocal. By complimenting them on their appearance, acknowledging their efforts, and verbally communicating your love, you breathe life into latent sexual attraction.

Renew the romance. Finding ways to inject romance and novelty into the relationship can prevent complacency. Trying new activities, planning surprises, and keeping the flame of romance alive can contribute to ongoing feelings of attraction.

Prioritize touch. Introduce and prioritize touch in non-sexual contexts. Simple gestures like holding hands, cuddling on the couch, or giving each other massages can create a sense of closeness and increase overall physical connection.

Communicate your desires. Talking about your sexual desires and fantasies is essential. This can feel extremely uncomfortable for many couples, so start slow. Tell your partner how much you like the feel of their skin, kissing them, or the smell of their hair. From there, you can graduate into more intimate details and desires. Voicing these things to each other can stimulate and drive a physical desire for each other and sexual connection.

Try new things in the bedroom. Let’s be honest – after years together, it’s easy to fall into sexual routines. He does X, she does Y, and eventually, you both fall asleep. That’s if you each even feel motivated enough to do X and Y. Boredom in the bedroom is a libido killer. So, try experimenting with new things in the bedroom, whether it’s trying new positions, sensual massage, clothing or other accessories to bring a sense of novelty and excitement to your sexual relationship.

Finding your spouse sexy after years together is not only possible but is a testament to the depth and resilience of your relationship. That doesn’t mean it might not take some effort, though.

The new sexy as your relationship matures is a multifaceted attraction that encompasses emotional, intellectual, and physical aspects rooted in shared experiences and a genuine connection.

It also means accepting the more pronounced imperfections of aging in oneself and your partner. When both partners actively invest effort into the relationship, whether through small gestures, surprises, or expressions of love, it can keep the attraction spark alive.

