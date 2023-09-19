The Pressure to Maintain a Shiny Personal Brand

Just recently I asked few close friends of mine to drop a thumbs up on my latest linkedin post. Guilty as charged, I have to admit that Linkedin can be very intimidating. Working in a media and research realm can be very overwhelming sometimes, as most of my connections on Linkedin are posting on daily basis with huge amount of likes. Basically a good engagement. Turns out it’s not just me. A lot of my friends are also feeling the pressure. Why is that so?

The Linkedin Effect

The LinkedIn Effect, as discussed in Forbes’ article from 2014 and reinforced by its continuous growth and evolution, underscores the significance of social media in today’s professional landscape. LinkedIn has become a mandatory tool for success, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, personal branding, knowledge sharing, job searching, and career advancement.

The LinkedIn Effect has pushed professionals to invest time and effort in creating compelling profiles. A well-crafted LinkedIn profile can attract recruiters, potential clients, collaborators, and mentors. It’s not just a tool for job seekers; it’s a platform for building and maintaining our professional reputation. In this digital age, professionals who harness the power of LinkedIn and other social media platforms gain a competitive edge. They not only stay connected in an increasingly interconnected world but also position themselves as leaders and innovators in their fields. Some might find Linkedin as an integral part of our journey towards professional success.

The Instagramification of LinkedIn

However, beneath the surface of this seemingly indispensable tool lies a growing concern: the pressure to project a flawless professional image. There’s a shadow side to the LinkedIn Effect — a growing obsession with projecting an idealized professional image. In some cases, authenticity oftentimes takes a backseat, and the pursuit of perfection overshadows genuine connections and meaningful content.

Before LinkedIn became the cornerstone of professional networking, the pursuit of perfection was largely confined to personal lives on platforms like Instagram. Not too long ago, Instagram was the go-to platform for curating a perfect personal life with carefully filtered photos and polished captions. But the LinkedIn Effect has ushered in a new era where the same level of perfectionism is expected in our professional lives.

LinkedIn has blurred the lines, ushering in an era where our professional persona is subjected to the same relentless scrutiny. It’s no longer enough to have a well-crafted resume; now, we need a flawlessly curated LinkedIn profile complete with endorsements, recommendations, and an endless stream of impressive achievements. It’s no longer just about curriculum vitae; it’s about crafting a LinkedIn profile that is polished, pristine, and perpetually primed for praise.

The Relentless Quest for Likes and Shares

LinkedIn was once a space for authentic professional conversations and connections. Today, it has morphed into a popularity contest where the number of likes, shares, and comments on a post is often seen as the ultimate barometer of success. This race for digital validation can lead professionals to prioritize generating attention-grabbing content over creating content of genuine value. In this environment, professionals may prioritize crafting posts that are designed to go viral rather than sharing genuinely valuable insights.

The result? A deluge of sensational headlines and shallow posts that overshadow meaningful, thoughtful contributions. LinkedIn risks becoming a platform where substance takes a backseat to style, where the appearance of expertise is more important than actual expertise.

The Illusion of Expertise

In the LinkedIn Effect era, personal branding has taken center stage. The pressure to cultivate a flawless image can be overwhelming. It’s easy to get lost in the quest for a polished personal brand, leaving authenticity by the wayside. The irony is that in striving for a perfect image, many lose sight of the authenticity that makes personal branding effective.

LinkedIn’s emphasis on personal branding has created an atmosphere where appearing as an expert is often more important than being one. Professionals feel compelled to showcase themselves as industry leaders, regardless of their actual expertise. This can lead to a proliferation of shallow and oversimplified content that prioritizes style over substance.

When individuals focus on projecting an image of expertise rather than genuinely sharing their knowledge and experiences, the authenticity of the platform is compromised. Instead of a space for meaningful professional discussions, LinkedIn can become a hub for self-promotion and ego-stroking.

Staying True on LinkedIn

At its core, LinkedIn was designed to facilitate genuine professional connections and conversations. However, the LinkedIn Effect has shifted the platform’s focus from authenticity to appearances. The pressure to look perfect, gain exposure, and maintain a polished personal brand can erode the platform’s authenticity. LinkedIn should be a place where professionals can connect, learn, and collaborate in an authentic and meaningful way. It’s crucial to find ways to stay true to ourselves and maintain an authentic presence on the platform. And I just found that our LinkedIn profile doesn’t need to be perfect (I know, right? What a shocker!); it should reflect who we are, our values, and our genuine professional journey.

Here I summarize the four strategies to maintain authenticity so we can at least try to start implement them:

1. Embrace Imperfections: Understand that we don’t need a flawless profile to succeed on LinkedIn. Embrace our journey, including failures and lessons learned. Share our experiences honestly; they make us relatable and human.

2. Showcase Real Expertise: Instead of trying to look like an expert, aim to genuinely showcase our knowledge and skills. Provide value to our connections through thoughtful, insightful content. Authentic expertise shines through when we offer substance and depth in our contributions.

3. Prioritize Quality Connections: Quality always trumps quantity when it comes to connections. Foster genuine relationships rather than amassing a vast network of acquaintances. Engage with our connections on a personal level and offer support and collaboration genuinely.

4. Be Transparent: Be transparent about our goals, values, and intentions. If we’re seeking new opportunities or career changes, share that openly. Transparency leads to more authentic connections and opportunities aligned with our values.

Mindful Personal Branding

I think it’s time for marketers, brand leaders and professionals (like myself) to prioritize authenticity, realism, and professionalism on platforms like LinkedIn. Focus on showcasing our true self rather than creating a carefully curated image. Share our real experiences, values, and passions. Authenticity resonates with people and builds genuine connections.

We need to try to avoid empty self-promotion and clickbait content. Thoughtful, genuine interaction with our audience is important. Respond to comments and messages sincerely, and engage in meaningful conversations. Building relationships based on respect and authenticity is key to a mindful personal brand. Mindful personal branding means being true to ourselves and maintaining integrity in all we do. So why don’t we start small — and stay true to ourselves?

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Gabriel Varaljay on Unsplash