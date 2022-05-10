The Reality Flag – Parker and Sara [Video]

Basic freedoms are missing for millions of LGBTQ+ people in 29 states. It’s time to pass the Equality Act.

#EqualityAct

i thought i was the only mother in

oklahoma really in the world with a gay

kid

i think my first inclination

i remember uh we had company at the

house and uh the adults were at the

kitchen table and their daughter and

parker were upstairs playing he was five

years old

and they came barreling down the stairs

and he had like one of the flowiest

dresses i own and a pair of my heels and

he danced in the kitchen and twirled

around until his hair was wet with sweat

walking around in oklahoma city as an

lgbt person especially as a you know

a plump gay man you know um

you

you are always watching your back um you

know sometimes people would yell things

from a car and it’s like how did you

know in the five seconds that you drove

by me that this is who i am or that you

could tell

i love

god i love

participating in the faith

scripture i’ve heard it said that when a

child comes out of their closet the

parent goes into theirs

and that’s exactly what i did

it was a journey

that i say took us from the church

to the pride parade

and

i began to find

faith-based resources

that shared with me and convinced me

that that scripture had been

misinterpreted

and then i started meeting moms like me

and

i could share my fears

and frustrations

with them rather than putting them on my

child

and

it took some time

i remember

going to the store the grocery store in

high school

and um

we were just walking around just you

know

getting produce getting just random

stuff and

um

someone yelled

a really awful word at me

um from across the grocery store

and it was the first time that that

happened

in front of my mom

and at the time

it was also people like my mom who i was

scared of saying things like that to me

and

i saw her react

i saw

her see how i reacted i saw her

see that i felt unsafe

instantly and not knowing what to do not

knowing if she should say should say

anything

um

but that was the first time that i knew

that she

cared and understood

what daily life was like for kids like

me

where we live

i think that was the first time that

my mom saw that we didn’t even have the

freedom

to just walk around the grocery store

and do day-to-day life

being who we are

if the equality act were passed i think

it would just give

myself and people like me the confidence

um to just live authentically and go

through their lives um

not in fear

the way that they should just like

anybody else

