The Reality Flag – Parker and Sara [Video]

i thought i was the only mother in
oklahoma really in the world with a gay
kid
i think my first inclination
i remember uh we had company at the
house and uh the adults were at the
kitchen table and their daughter and
parker were upstairs playing he was five
years old
and they came barreling down the stairs
and he had like one of the flowiest
dresses i own and a pair of my heels and
he danced in the kitchen and twirled
around until his hair was wet with sweat
walking around in oklahoma city as an
lgbt person especially as a you know
a plump gay man you know um
you
you are always watching your back um you
know sometimes people would yell things
from a car and it’s like how did you
know in the five seconds that you drove
by me that this is who i am or that you
could tell
i love
god i love
participating in the faith
scripture i’ve heard it said that when a
child comes out of their closet the
parent goes into theirs
and that’s exactly what i did
it was a journey
that i say took us from the church
to the pride parade
and
i began to find
faith-based resources
that shared with me and convinced me
that that scripture had been
misinterpreted
and then i started meeting moms like me
and
i could share my fears
and frustrations
with them rather than putting them on my
child
and
it took some time
i remember
going to the store the grocery store in
high school
and um
we were just walking around just you
know
getting produce getting just random
stuff and
um
someone yelled
a really awful word at me
um from across the grocery store
and it was the first time that that
happened
in front of my mom
and at the time
it was also people like my mom who i was
scared of saying things like that to me
and
i saw her react
i saw
her see how i reacted i saw her
see that i felt unsafe
instantly and not knowing what to do not
knowing if she should say should say
anything
um
but that was the first time that i knew
that she
cared and understood
what daily life was like for kids like
me
where we live
i think that was the first time that
my mom saw that we didn’t even have the
freedom
to just walk around the grocery store
and do day-to-day life
being who we are
if the equality act were passed i think
it would just give
myself and people like me the confidence
um to just live authentically and go
through their lives um
not in fear
the way that they should just like
anybody else
