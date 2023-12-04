The Secret Diary of Me — True Love

“It all makes sense, the moment you are left staring into God’s eyes” — Michael
Ok — so I meet a woman online.
By way of context I am on various dating apps and I rarely get likes.
Maybe I am unattractive and/or my bio is not cool. Or maybe women are intimidated by just how cool my bio and pics are and are fearful to get in touch. I admit much more likely the former.
But this woman who I shall call Francoise liked me and responded when I sent that first message. We actually met online for ten minutes. It felt natural, easy. Like I wanted the ten minutes to be an hour, more in fact, a walk and getting lost in conversation in a cosy café…
Following the video “date” a subsequent coffee date is suggested — half arranged — but it never happened as she has decided to try and make things work with her ex.
My dreamer personality ponders the following….
I intuit that she is unhappy with her ex and that the trying again is an avoidance of the loss of break-up, of admitting the truth and of facing the unknown….
I also guess that she and I have a special connection. I saw in her such beauty and depth and longing and understanding and potential. A desire to love and be loved that would be matched by mine. A never before experienced level of connection. An intimacy. ..and a love that would be deep and that would satisfy the longing we have….
Meals cooked and shared, authentic conversations, challenge, growth, entwined bodies, holding hands in late night city walks, small acts of kindness, something never experienced before, emotional safety, electricity…love that transforms.
Dancing, sharing, kissing, holding, being apart and reuniting, intimacy, reading, anticipating, sharing your life, being heard, being seen, being known…. And seeing ,hearing, knowing someone else…..
“The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved” — Moulin Rouge
I guess this is ridiculous.
Is this even possible outside of movies and books?
Would it be wiser to be sensible?
Or do I keep believing in a deep knowing inside of me….?
“When I wake up with you in the morning, I forget that the whole world is broken” — Laura Klinke
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
***
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—–
Photo credit: Filipe Almeida on Unsplash