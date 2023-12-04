The Secret Diary of Me — True Love

“It all makes sense, the moment you are left staring into God’s eyes” — Michael

Ok — so I meet a woman online.

By way of context I am on various dating apps and I rarely get likes.

Maybe I am unattractive and/or my bio is not cool. Or maybe women are intimidated by just how cool my bio and pics are and are fearful to get in touch. I admit much more likely the former.

But this woman who I shall call Francoise liked me and responded when I sent that first message. We actually met online for ten minutes. It felt natural, easy. Like I wanted the ten minutes to be an hour, more in fact, a walk and getting lost in conversation in a cosy café…

Following the video “date” a subsequent coffee date is suggested — half arranged — but it never happened as she has decided to try and make things work with her ex.

My dreamer personality ponders the following….

I intuit that she is unhappy with her ex and that the trying again is an avoidance of the loss of break-up, of admitting the truth and of facing the unknown….

I also guess that she and I have a special connection. I saw in her such beauty and depth and longing and understanding and potential. A desire to love and be loved that would be matched by mine. A never before experienced level of connection. An intimacy. ..and a love that would be deep and that would satisfy the longing we have….

Meals cooked and shared, authentic conversations, challenge, growth, entwined bodies, holding hands in late night city walks, small acts of kindness, something never experienced before, emotional safety, electricity…love that transforms.

Dancing, sharing, kissing, holding, being apart and reuniting, intimacy, reading, anticipating, sharing your life, being heard, being seen, being known…. And seeing ,hearing, knowing someone else…..

“The greatest thing you will ever learn is just to love and be loved” — Moulin Rouge

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I guess this is ridiculous.

Is this even possible outside of movies and books?

Would it be wiser to be sensible?

Or do I keep believing in a deep knowing inside of me….?

“When I wake up with you in the morning, I forget that the whole world is broken” — Laura Klinke

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Dating Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Dating Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Filipe Almeida on Unsplash