The Secrets of Love Never Spoken

It’s no secret that pets are a great joy to so many people. We all know how loyal and loving they can be, but did you know that our furry companions teach us about love?

What most people don’t realize is they may be just one pet away from finding out the true meaning of love.

They work hard to show us what it means to love unconditionally, which is something we all strive for in relationships with humans.

Pets never hesitate when it comes to showing their owners the affection they deserve. So what lessons do our four-legged friends have for us about love & how can we apply some of them toward our relationships with people? Keep reading below.

‘It’s difficult to understand why people don’t realize that pets are gifts to mankind.’ — Linda Blair

The Lessons

Unconditional Love

I used to have a Doberman, and he demonstrated to be my best friend in life so far. His name was Lucas, and he passed away just two years ago.

He taught me so many things about life that I would like to start with his unconditional love because he used to love everyone no matter what they did or said to him.

All pets teach us that love is unconditional. They don’t care if you are rich or poor, tall or short. When they see you, our furry friends will always love us unconditionally — no matter what.

People could make several mistakes and still get the love of their pet. Pets don’t hold grudges, and they accept you as is, flaws included.

Pets show us how unconditional love feels deep down inside when we experience it with them. This is the kind of love that everyone deserves to have in their lives.

Health Improvements

Researchers at the University of Minnesota’s Stroke Institute in Minneapolis concluded how cats help reduce the possibility of their owners experiencing a heart attack by a whopping percentage of 33%.

Pets can also be great companions if you have bipolar disorder or depression, as studies show how having a companion animal lowers blood pressure during stressful events such as arguments, so being around them can significantly reduce stress levels, especially in cats.

Pets are not just good friends, but they genuinely do provide emotional support for their owners.

Relationships

Pets also teach us lessons about relationships with others, especially romantic ones.

Many of my male friends who are married will tell me they appreciate how respectful and patient their wives are towards them after spending time training a puppy or taking care of an animal at home.

The way pets look up to humans as if we walk on water can help your relationship because it helps build self-esteem for both you and your partner — something no amount of money can buy (at least not until they’ve taken over the world).

If you’ve ever wanted to find out what unconditional love feels like, this is probably one of the best ways possible outside of having your own kids. Pets are also good for your health and can help you learn to love yourself better.

The unconditional love they provide helps us realize that we’re worthy of being loved just the way we are — even though there are always improvements to be made in our lives, both personal and professional.

Companionship

Pets show us the importance of companionship and how it can help us through difficult times.

Many people say that their pets are like having a best friend who will always be there for them — and they’re right.

Pets love you unconditionally, share in your joys and provide unconditional companionship when the chips are down.

This is something we all deserve to have as well because it has such great mental benefits, especially if you’ve been lonely or feel like nobody really understands what’s going on with your life lately.

One of the most important lessons our furry friends teach us is about friendship.

Let’s face it; life can be tricky — especially when you’re having a bad day, week or month. Pets help alleviate this stress because they provide companionship and the kind of unconditional love that makes us feel like we aren’t alone in our struggles anymore.

Empathy & Kindness

Pets help us learn empathy and kindness. They show us how to be gentle towards those who need it most, such as the elderly or children.

When you have pets in your life, this is an example set for you of being kind and empathetic because these are lessons they teach on their own naturally.

And if we apply what our furry friends do with humans onto other people around us, we can treat them better too, which helps create a positive feedback loop within communities everywhere.

Many people say that they would never be able to get through the day without their animals because pets are like having a constant friend who will always love you, no matter what.

Self-compassion

Pets teach us the importance of self-compassion. They never shame us for what we do wrong or make fun of our mistakes.

Instead, they’re there to offer comfort and love when we need it most because that’s their nature (and why wouldn’t you want a friend like this?).

If we can apply the lessons of how animals treat humans onto ourselves, then we’ll be better able to own up to who we are without criticizing ourselves too harshly in the process — which is something everyone deserves whether your goal is self-betterment or not.

Purpose

Some pets also provide a sense of purpose; many people find meaning through caring for their pet or volunteering at an animal shelter.

Just like having a job or school project, caring for an animal can provide you with the sense of purpose that some people are lacking nowadays due to societal pressures and expectations.

This is particularly important if your own goals have been put on hold while you raise children or care for aging parents, so it’s good to find something else in life which gives you meaning.

Self-care

Finally, they remind us to take care of ourselves and show kindness towards our own mistakes. Pets are indeed the best teachers because they love unconditionally without any expectations or judgment, just like how we should treat other people in life as well.

By practicing the lessons they teach, we can become better people and create a positive feedback loop within our communities everywhere.

It may seem like hard work to change for the sake of others, but it’s worth it in the end because this is how you’ll be able to love yourself unconditionally as well, something that everyone deserves, whether your goal is self-betterment or not.

‘Until one has loved an animal a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.’ — Anatole France

