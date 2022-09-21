The Stoic Guide to Dating for Men

Stoicism is the practice of accepting and embracing everything that happens in your life without complaint.

It is practiced to bring more inner peace and gratitude into one’s life.

However, a lot of Stoic qualities are very attractive to women and that’s why I decided to write this post.

Here are 10 Stoic ideas that you can use to develop a more attractive personality and date more successfully.

I. The Dichotomy Of Control

Stoics understand what they can and can’t control. They focus on the former — and they’re happier because of it.

Most average guys complain that they’re ugly or short or that a woman was mean to them.

II. Practice Misfortune

To improve at dating (or any skill), you have to put yourself in uncomfortable situations where you might fail. Stoics do this deliberately.

Most average guys choose to stay in their comfort zone of relying on dating apps, instead of meeting women in real life

III. Premeditation Malorum

Stoics envision and prepare for everything that could go badly.

Most average guys have no idea how to react when something goes wrong on a date or in their relationship.

IV. The Obstacle Is The Way

Stoics see obstacles as an opportunity to push themselves and become stronger.

Most average guys see them as an opportunity to give up, go home and watch porn.

V. It’s All Ephemeral

When something goes wrong, stoics remind themselves how insignificant it is in the grand scale of their lives and the universe.

Most average guys let a bad date or a rejection ruin their whole day. A break-up could ruin their whole year.

VI. Amor Fati

It’s Latin and it means a love of fate. Stoics understand that their love life will have unexpected obstacles and heartaches. That’s what makes it exciting.

Most average guys will ‘play it safe’ in their dating lives, rather than working hard to get what they actually want.

VII. Momento Mori

It’s Latin and it means we’ll all die. Stoics use this phrase as motivation to live their fullest life.

Most average guys are staying indoors, playing video games and living as if they have all the time in the world to achieve their goals.

VIII. Receive With Pride, Let Go Without Attachment

Stoics try not to let their egos get in the way when people or things come into their life.

Most average guys are far too desperate for validation for women and terrified of losing their partners.

IX. Journaling

The most famous Stoics regularly journaled. This allowed them to understand themselves better and spot opportunities to improve.

Most average guys don’t pay a second thought to how they could do better romantically, even when they’re unsatisfied with their dating lives

X. Be Her Rock

A man with a stoic mindset is the rock that stands unmoved in the face of drama and controversy. This can be an attractive quality in a man, because it allows a woman to feel safe in his presence.

So How Did You Score?

Did you relate more to the stoic or average guy mindset?

