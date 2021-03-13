Get Daily Email
The things prepping for a colonoscopy procedure prepares you for

The things prepping for a colonoscopy procedure prepares you for

Even if you’re lucky longer than you have any right or intention of being, the end of one’s life is a menu of unsavory options.

by

The pre-procedure, a to-do list equal parts ordeal
and ritual preparing you for what will happen, is

A preparation of sorts for the many other things
you can expect, short and, you hope, longer term.

This preparation prepares you for mind-numbing
medications, for hospitals and those who fill them.

For paperwork and percentages covered by insurance,
but first it prepares you to be prepared for the things

You have no business being aware or afraid of when
preoccupied by what you spend your life preparing for:

Such as getting old, incontinence and the stoic allegiance
of a loved one—and/or your loneliness if that’s lacking.

In the dark, awake when you needn’t be; afraid when you
shouldn’t be (unless you should), and unable to disregard

A familiarity with the feeling of death, or those scents
emitted by aging bodies aided by chemical cruise-control.

Even if you’re lucky longer than you have any right
or intention of being, the end of one’s life is a menu

Of unsavory options, the worst being when death is
what you most desire to release you, finally, from life.

 

***

About Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy has appeared on NPR's "All Things Considered" and been quoted in USA Today, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and AdAge. His work has also appeared in Salon, The Village Voice, The New York Post, The Good Men Project, Memoir Magazine, and others. His chapbook, The Blackened Blues, is forthcoming from Finishing Line Press. He has twice been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, and served as writer-in-residence of the Noepe Center at Martha's Vineyard. He’s Founding Director of 1455 (www.1455litarts.org). To learn more, please visit seanmurphy.net/ and @bullmurph.

