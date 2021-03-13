The things prepping for a colonoscopy procedure prepares you for

The pre-procedure, a to-do list equal parts ordeal

and ritual preparing you for what will happen, is

A preparation of sorts for the many other things

you can expect, short and, you hope, longer term.

This preparation prepares you for mind-numbing

medications, for hospitals and those who fill them.

For paperwork and percentages covered by insurance,

but first it prepares you to be prepared for the things

You have no business being aware or afraid of when

preoccupied by what you spend your life preparing for:

Such as getting old, incontinence and the stoic allegiance

of a loved one—and/or your loneliness if that’s lacking.

In the dark, awake when you needn’t be; afraid when you

shouldn’t be (unless you should), and unable to disregard

A familiarity with the feeling of death, or those scents

emitted by aging bodies aided by chemical cruise-control.

Even if you’re lucky longer than you have any right

or intention of being, the end of one’s life is a menu

Of unsavory options, the worst being when death is

what you most desire to release you, finally, from life.

—

***

—

Shutterstock