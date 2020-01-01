The Things We Let Burn in the Fire

If your house or apartment was on fire right now and you only had a few minutes to grab the most important things in your life, what would they be?

The answer to this “fire salvage” question is your truth, it’s your foundation, and it’s the most powerful source of growth and human momentum that you have.

This episode is about taking a few minutes to ask yourself: “What is it that I really need, and why?”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

—

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: iStock