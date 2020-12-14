The Trick to Great Sex

There is a simple, amazing trick to great sex. But first, let’s get clear on what gets in the way of great sex.

Well, there isn’t just one thing. It might be a lack of experience and simply not knowing what to do (it doesn’t come naturally to everyone). It might be performance anxiety. It might be boredom and a lack of interest. It might be the way your partner puts you off, either by her comments or by how she acts during sex. It might be a lowered testosterone level or the way your orgasmic trigger has changed over the years. There are a ton of possible reasons. So, can any one single trick work for all of that? Yes, it can!

The trick is to get lost in the other person. The sex killer is your head. The sex miracle is touch. If you are touching her skin and thinking nothing, absolutely nothing, you are on the way to great sex. If you are removing her garments and thinking nothing, absolutely nothing, you are on the way to great sex. If you nibble her ear just a little not as technique but as a genuine nibble, you are on the way to great sex. Her body is the key.

Calculation is great if you are doing astrophysics. It is terrible for sex.

If you are thinking “I should do this” and “I could do this” and “I might do this,” forget about it. If you are thinking, “Did she like that?” and “Will she like that?” and “Do I dare do that?”, forget about it. If you are thinking, “Will this work?” and “Did I do that right” and “Oh, no, it’s getting soft,” forget about it. If you are thinking, forget about it.

Do women wear perfume to make you think about perfume factories or how jasmine can be married with vanilla? No. They wear it to provide you with a sensory experience. You are to sense it, smell it, inhale it, not think about it. If you can vanish in the scent of her perfume, if you can vanish in the scent of her shampoo, if you can vanish, you will harden and work wonders.

When it comes to sex, your brain is your enemy. Send it on vacation. There is nothing to think about.

There are only places to touch and things to do. Be bold, be gentle, be anything you like, just don’t be thinking.

Oh, fantasize if you like—but there is a real woman right there beside you. She is right there. Touch her. She will respond, and all will be well.

The trick to great sex? Turn off your brain and touch the person right there beside you. Give it a try!

Eric Maisel is the author of 50+ books. You can learn more about him at www.ericmaisel.com, subscribe to all of his blog posts at https://authory.com/ericmaisel, learn more about kirism here, and write him at [email protected]

