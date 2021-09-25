The Trolley Problem & The Pandemic: What Would You Choose?

If you think of the word ‘trolley’, what comes to mind? For those of the British persuasion, perhaps images of shopping carts come to mind. For those on the other side of the pond, ‘trolley’ more likely conjures images of streetcars that run along the tracks of many urban streets around the world.

Ask ethical philosopher, Philippa Foot, this question, and you will get an altogether more nuanced response.

Along with Judith Thomson, Philippa Foot is best known for her invention of the ‘trolley problem’, a thought experiment at the intersection of psychology and ethics. These two philosophers examined the ethical dilemmas surrounding the choices one would make if faced with a runaway trolley.

In this scenario, a person is faced with a choice. If a runaway trolley is aimed at either barrelling down five bystanders on one track, or one bystander on another, what decision would they make? Stay on the track with five bystanders, or pull the lever, diverting the track to harm one person instead of five?

This may seem like an inconsequential thought experiment. However, the ‘trolley problem’ remains relevant today after its inception in 1976. The applications are widespread. If we look at developments in technology, such as with the autonomous car, you can see the ways in which the experiment becomes a real scenario. If an autonomous vehicle is forced to make a decision between colliding with one or five persons, what choice does it make? The consequences are no longer hypothetical, but real, and grave.