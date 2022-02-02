The Water’s Edge

“It is life, I think, to watch the water. A man can learn so many things.” ~Nicholas Sparks

Whether you traveled the United States, the World, or down the street from your home, changing locations for a different view helps open our minds and perspectives. I’ve found traversing across the states to be fun, even a day trip to Michigan, down to Chicago, or over to the Western part of Wisconsin, to be a great break from the same ole routine.

Change refreshes the mind.

When you work with people’s minds, it’s imperative to get away from the same and find some solace in nature. While I’ve not wanted to hike for my heart rate reasons, I did want to spend more time near the water.

I have explored Wisconsin in more of a deliberate, focused way. I find bodies of water, find a bench, grab a book, a cup of decaf, and spend a good hour or two embellishing my soul with the sounds of water, wind, and birds.

My two favorite spots include Door County and Algoma, Wisconsin. They are located in the upper areas of Northeastern Wisconsin, one is close to Sturgeon Bay, and the other, is front and center Lake Michigan. Once while traveling through Fish Creek, Wisconsin we noticed a park down past the shops.

Passing the benches at the top of the cliff, we meandered down through the somewhat wooded area and saw the beauty of the water begging to be viewed. Soon, we found our way back to the top and parked our car. Across the not so busy street, we headed to a park bench overlooking the Sturgeon Bay. The view was delightful!

As I sat there, watching the water, my eyes lifted and danced in delight to see the waves come to shore from the many boats moving about on the horizon. Kids splashed and played in the summer heat, the cool water refreshed them and laughter wafted within earshot.

Weeks later, on a cooler day at the end of the season we journeyed to the Bay again, only this time the desolate beach made me feel somewhat sad. The sounds of water, stood alone against the backdrop of stillness. There was something different about the lack of humans and the water. Although the lack of children, the water still touched my soul and I enjoyed the beauty. And as I sat at the water’s edge in one of the empty wooden beach chairs, I relaxed into the scenery.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The waves of the sea help me get back to me. “ ~Jill Davis

Books took on a whole new meaning. I was able to finish a book, and started several new ones as I sat and enjoyed the watery views. Sometimes, we need a new location to help us complete tasks.

I found the travel to the water, the hot Americano with a dash of cream connected perfectly with the views and the reads. Time took on an essence of expansive stretches. As if the hour would slip away and soon, I’d notice we’d absorbed the material for more than two hours.

My mind would get caught up in the material, the water would soothe my hectic mind, and the coffee would ever so gently remind me it was there when a waft of coffee-scented air would beckon me to sip.

I’ve spent the summer, either a Saturday or a Sunday, wrapped up in a book by the bay. Soon, the fall leaves will turn, the air will chill, and I will be there, wrapped in a snuggly blanket to soak in the last rays of the Autumn sun. Winter shows up here, sooner than most areas in Wisconsin, and the ice steals the watery world. My ache for the watery world will hold steady until Spring and I will once again, commence the path to the water’s edge.

. . .

Algoma presents a different appeal. The sandy beach, sea gull screams, and waves crashing on the shore felt more like the ocean, than did Sturgeon Bay.

The sounds of the gulls give it a distinctive glimpse in sounds of the water. The combination was different and peaceful. I read more from my book, The Blue Mind, by Wallace J.Nichols. A book, perfect for the watery world. Its chapters captivated my mind while the birds and waves filled my longing-for-the-ocean cup.

Where do you find the your quiet time? Where have you been finding solace in the world of hectic rushing about? From work and career, to life duties, we often get rushed and forget to slow down. The natural pace of the flow of water helps us remember a few ideas.

I enjoyed seeing the seagulls take flight after dogs ran onto the beach. They squawk and screech their displeasure at the interruption. I pause the chapter, and observe the antics of the gulls. I relish the moment away from words, and listen to the sounds.

Connection to nature is ready whenever we pause to listen, observe, and rest in its gift.

“…The brain takes its shape from what the mind rests upon.” ~Rick Hanson, Hardwiring Happiness

. . .

Life flows onward, and a stream is never the same stream twice. Find your space and expand your views. Look up from your computers and charts so you can see beyond the work week. Feel the sun, the gentle breezes, and listen to the waves rush into the shoreline.

The ability to slow down long enough to enjoy the moments between the hectic schedule gives you the gift of time. Your refreshed brain settles to contentment, calmer than before, and ready for a new week.

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

This post was previously published on Blue Insights.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Pamela J Nikodem