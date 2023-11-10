The White Declaration of Independence

It’s the several subtitles of the article describing the Wilmington Massacre that captured my attention:
Before November 8, 1898, Wilmington, NC, might have been considered a model for successfully mixing the races. Three of the ten aldermen were Black, and the City had Black policemen and judges. Reconstruction was effectively over in most of the South from the day federal troops pulled out after the Compromise of 1877. Yet, North Carolina still had Black state legislators, and towns like Wilmington had Black elected officials among the Republicans holding office.
Some white citizens found this unacceptable. Before the November 1898 mid-term election, Democrats decided they would eliminate Republican legislators, suppressing Black voters by any means necessary. The “red shirts” openly threatened Black voters, carrying weapons as they rode on horseback through Black communities. Furnifold Simmons was appointed Democratic Party Chairman for North Carolina. He sent speakers to every community with a message of white supremacy. He accused the two other major political parties, the Republicans and Populists, of supporting “negro domination.”
On August 18, 1898, an article appeared in the Daily Record, a Black newspaper published by Alex Manly in Wilmington. A Georgia woman had called for widespread lynching of Black men in defense of white women. The Daily Record published an editorial response saying consensual relationships between Black men and white women were common and only called rape after the relationship was discovered. The editorial was reprinted throughout the state, sometimes run on a daily basis to rile up Democrats. Here is a section of the editorial that white men found particularly offensive.
“Every Negro lynched is called a big, burly black brute, when in fact, many of those who have been dealt with had white men for their fathers and were not only black and burly but were sufficiently attractive for white girls of culture and refinement to fall in love with them, as is very well known to all. Let virtue be something more than an excuse for them to intimidate and torture helpless people. Tell your men that it is no worse for a black man to be intimate with a white woman than for a white man to be intimate with a colored woman. You set yourself down as a lot of carping hypocrites in that you cry aloud for the virtue of your women when you seek to destroy the morality of ours.”
Populists and Republicans had combined forces for the past four years to defeat Democratic candidates, but the Populists voided the compact, joining the Democrats in spreading white supremacy and condemning Democrats for appointing Blacks to some positions. When election day came on November 8, 1898, Democrats assumed almost every position, and Blacks were removed from the state legislature. That still left Black officials in the City of Wilmington, as none of the Black aldermen were facing reelection at that time.
On November 9, 1898. Eight hundred white citizens, led by former Confederate Colonel Alfred Waddell, gathered at the county courthouse and produced the White Declaration of Independence. They gave publisher Alex Manly 24 hours to leave town and take his printing press with him. He was given twelve hours to respond, notifying the white group of his intentions. Here is the declaration.
The declaration was presented to a group of Black citizens who immediately responded they weren’t responsible for the editorial printed by Manly but would try to get him to comply with the request.
REPLY OF THE COLORED COMMITTEE TO “THE WHITE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE”
[The Committee of Colored Citizens to Hon. A.M. Waddell, undated typewritten copy in Alfred M. Waddell Papers, Southern Historical Collection, University of North Carolina Library.]
Alex Manly fled town in fear for his life. It’s unclear whether he notified Colonel Waddell of his intentions. Waddell gathered a mob that grew to about 2,000 as he marched to the newspaper office on November 10, 1898, and burned down the building. Instead of dispersing, the mob started randomly attacking Black people in response to a rumor that one white man had been shot. When it was over, over 60 Black people were murdered, and many left their homes for good, running into the woods without their possessions.
The elected representatives of the City were forced to resign or be killed. The Black ones and some white Republicans were jailed and forced to leave town by train the following day. Waddell replaced the elected government with one of his own; Waddell himself became the Mayor.
The Red Shirts, the Wilmington Light Infantry, and the White Government Union were fighting on the side of Waddell. A segregated Black militia might have stood with the Black population, but they were conveniently stationed out of town in Georgia. The Wilmington Massacre was planned from the outset, yet newspapers claimed it was a riot, as if both sides shared blame. I choose to recall that white ministers were part of the massacre, invoking God’s will as their inspiration. I’ll remember that the Governor of North Carolina and the President of the United States did nothing in response to this coup. The North Carolina legislature enacted their first Jim Crow laws afterward, using the “grandfather clause” to keep Black people from voting in subsequent elections.
I’ll also remember the “White Declaration of Independence” handed out and published in major newspapers across the state. The other Declaration of Independence, penned by Thomas Jefferson, was intended for white people, but this one was much more specific.
“While we recognize the authority of the United States and will yield to it if exerted, we would not for a moment believe that it is the purpose of more than 60,000,000 of our own race to subject us permanently to a fate to which no Anglo-Saxon has ever been forced to submit.”
This post was previously published on The Polis.
Photo credit: The Richmond Planet — Library of Congress, Public Domain