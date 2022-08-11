The Zombie Spider Gripper

There are people afraid of spiders and they exhibit the symptoms of arachnophobia. Imagine if those same people were told that spiders “come to life”, in the laboratories with the help of scientific technology. Scientists have now devised a way for them to use, the legs of dead spiders as “grippers”, in their experiments. Necrobot spiders have now been engineered in laboratories.

It was found that the legs of spiders can be good grippers in experiments. Scientists did this by filling the curled-up legs of dead spiders with air. The dead spiders were able to lift 130 per cent of their body weight. The legs of dead spiders can also manipulate circuit boards and turn off LED lights.

The corpse of a spider has a purpose with the help of science and technology. This can be a good discovery or a bad discovery, depending on how you look at it. Here I will present the What If? scenario.

What if a dead chicken could produce eggs, with the help of artificial semination, would scientists go ahead and do this in laboratories? What if the body of an individual can still perform a mechanical task, would science test this in a laboratory?

In my opinion, the dead should be allowed to rest, regardless of whether the corpse is that of a plant, animal or any other living organism. I would not want to see the corpse of a spider or any organism performing a task regardless of how efficient it may be for science.

Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into ‘Necrobots’ And We Are So Creeped Out (sciencealert.com)

Scientists transform dead spiders into ‘necrobots’ that can serve as mechanical grippers | Daily Mail Online

