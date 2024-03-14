Therapy for Black Men: The Movement, the Allies, the Impact

Therapy….. the word that makes a lot of people become uncomfortable is now a trendy buzz word among younger generations. As a professional dedicated to the betterment of emotional wellness and mental health, it gives a glimmer of hope that this current trend will not just be a “thing to do” but instead something that leads to a better quality of life for everyone.

Let us unpack some realities. Women have been socialized in cultures worldwide to be more open about the things that bother them or weigh them down. Sadly, the same is not always the case for men. Even in a world that screams of the need for balancing the scales, men are often left behind in the mental health space. History continues to repeat itself wherein men are expected to only engage in a hunter, gatherer mindset with no room for emotions, vulnerability or sharing about the things that impact their emotional or behavioral health in many communities. The hypocrisy of this mindset is when men get into relationships, they are then expected to be emotionally available despite society’s lack of support for open emotions for men and encouragement of the same for boys.

Recently, speaking with Vladimire Calixte co-founder of the organization Therapy for Black Men, we discussed the need for therapy for all men. The organization started a open movement. With that said, however, they are laser focused on needs of men in the Black community who seek access to therapy which has been shunned in Black and brown cultures for decades. Co-Founders Vladimire and Benjamin Calixte are dedicated to creating a movement where men can not only be free to be emotionally vulnerable but see themselves as the cherished and amazing humans, they are in a setting that focuses on strengths, instead of beating them down through a spotlight on perceived weaknesses. As of 2023, they provided over $110,000 in free therapy to Black men.

When asked why they started this movement, it was revealed this was based on a culmination of things they saw in the world and in their own families. They realized the behaviors of parental figures and other males they encountered were looked at negatively as just men being uncaring and arrogant vs the truth which was the maladaptive coping methods and behaviors that resulted from deep pain and trauma hidden for generations to save face. For men in general, but even more so for men of color there is often no grace given as it relates to mental health; yet, those who do not give grace are often the same ones wondering why some men did not say something before they became mentally unwell and sought to harm themselves, or ended up in other mentally detrimental situations.

Mental health is a community problem that needs to be dealt with from a prevention standpoint. Helping men see they are a priority and not a casualty as well as encouraging the world to cherish men as we do women are goals Vladimire noted. Additionally, to truly help men we must provide a culture of safety and work from a strengths-based perspective vs seeking to only find out what is wrong and leaving them to figure out the rest on their own. Even at our worst, each human has great qualities that should be seen by all. This is the movement that Therapy for Black Men wants to continue to inspire.

An ally to the organization, Lisa Sugarman a crisis counselor with The Trevor Project and storyteller National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)who is a 3-time survivor of suicide loss knows all too well the work Therapy for Black Men is doing. When she learned of some of the recent struggles the organization was having, she along with others jumped into action to support. Lisa said, “prioritizing mental wellbeing for all communities is crucial for overall wellbeing.” She went on to say “suicide is the third leading cause of death for black men ages 15-24 because the mental health issues faced in the Black community are compounded by systemic racism leaving Black adults 20% more likely to experience serious mental health issues than White adults.” With that in mind, as an ally to the Black community and all communities, Lisa worked with the co-founders of Therapy for Black Men to create a Go Fund Me account to keep the doors open as the fate of the organization is at risk. The goal is to continue providing financial aid so the pool of therapists they work with can support the vast number of men reaching out for help. The efforts even caught the eye of actor Amanda Seales from the show Insecure who made a plea for the public to get behind this much needed cause.

What is truly inspirational about this organization are the strides they’ve made from the goodness of their hearts. At this time, they are working diligently to raise funds, and in the midst of securing their 501(c)3 status to help with ensuring the organization catches the eye of those with a philanthropic heart. Vladimire mentioned they hope to be able to help at least 100,000 men in the next 5 years. This is quite a noble goal and the impact on all communities would be paramount. If you want to help Therapy for Black Men, a proven mental health support organization provide more scholarships for mental health support for men, contribute to their Go Fund Me page today.

As they work with other non-profit partners, therapists, community advocates and supporters, their faith in the goodness of what they do continues to grow. Like many of us, they are very aware the community is better with ALL mentally healthy men in it as well as those who care for them an support them. We too can do our part and keep the movement going by working to reduce the stigma behind mental health and continue to raise awareness and provide qualified resources.

