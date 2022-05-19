Thinking Becomes Being

- I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant and kindness from the unkind. Yet—strange! I am ungrateful for these teachers. -Kahlil Gibran
- Resentment at another person is similar to one wave on the ocean becoming anger at another wave. –Bob
- I live, move and have my being in that which is perfect, complete within Itself. That Self is my self. –Ernest Holmes
- A wave moving across the ocean can help us understand that we are two things at once, the unchanging body (water) and that which changes as part of the body (wave). –Thich Nhat Hanh
- There is nothing to be healed, only the truth to be revealed. –Rev. Dr. Lloyd Barrett
- Healing, then, is accomplished by uncovering, neutralizing, and erasing false images of thought, and letting the perfect idea reflect itself through subjective mind into the body. –Science of mind. p 197
- Things are the way they are because we think they are that way. Good or bad, acceptable or unacceptable, they conform to the way we see them. Originally, in themselves, all things are good and acceptable. -2nd Book of the Tao #13
- The essence of the beautiful is unity in variety. –W. Somerset Maugham
- Rise above sectional interests and private ambitions. Pass from matter to spirit. Matter is diversity; Spirit is light, life and unity. –Muhammad Iqbal
- Go, as you believe so shall it be done for you. -Jesus.
- What I’m not confused about is the world needing much more love, no hate, no prejudice, no bigotry and more unity , peace and understanding. Period. –Stevie Wonder
- Mind-breath practice:
breathe one of the words below on the in-breath….. and then the next word on the out-breath…and then the next word on the in-breath…..repeat and continue until you feel calm and connection…..repeat during the day as often as you can remember
- ……changing………
…… unchanging……
….loving…..
This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.
